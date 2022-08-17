Geoff Sease announces the release of 'When We Push Through Sound'

A lifelong winner must confront failure and stop the deafening noise in his head long enough to hear the healing voices of the women who love him

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What happens when the ledger full of life's wins empties just as the years in front no longer outnumber the years behind? In "When We Push Through Sound" (published by Archway Publishing) Geoff Sease tells the story of a lifelong winner who must confront failure and stop the deafening noise in his head long enough to hear the healing voices of the women who love him.

On a cold day on a bridge above the Mississippi River, Tristan James is drugged out, liquored up, and about to give in to the irreversible as he teeters over the water. Not long ago, it would have been inconceivable for him to be standing there. His life had always been full of successes: a brilliant wife, a loving daughter, and a satisfying career. His story was destined to be triumphant with a happily-ever-after ending.

Unfortunately, real tales rarely finish that way. First came the divorce, and then there were the series of disasters at work. Tristan had always relied on the sounds of his guitar to bring him solace when he faltered. Now, a constant and terrifying buzzing in his ears drowns out its joyful melodies, and he spirals to the edge. Jumping off the bridge would be a quiet relief. But Tristan has a bit of good fortune remaining at the bottom of his bucket of life's blessings — five extraordinary women surround him. Each is magnificent in her own way, and together they refuse to let Tristan's music die. Only one question remains: Can they reach him in time?

"I think this novel will appeal to readers who have stumbled and fallen across life's midpoint but have refused to stay down. I hope it will also connect with those energized by strong female characters loaded with resilience and grit," Sease says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "That during the darkest nights, there are always stars that will shed light on the path homeward. That mid-life can do more than facilitate a crisis. Instead, it can declare itself to be a transition to the next great adventure." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/844248-when-we-push-through-sound

About the Author

Geoff Sease is a retired corporate executive who lives with Suzanne by a pretty lake in North Carolina. They have watched, with pride, their three boys grow into admirable young men. He now fills his days with writing, business consulting, and getting a local rock band off the ground. This is his first novel.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

