McLeod Software Announces New Release of MPact PRO Market Analysis Tool

Accessible directly from McLeod's core LoadMaster® and PowerBroker® solutions, the company's MPact PRO now offers customers deeper market analysis.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today McLeod Software introduced a new release of their MPact market analysis tool, MPact PRO. By extracting elements from only the data on loads that have actually moved, MPact PRO breaks down nationwide truckload lanes in great depth so McLeod customers can create a detailed picture of capacity and volume in markets and evaluate the rate landscape.

Spot Versus Contract Rates

McLeod customers can now discriminate between spot and contract rates, further improving their understanding of the business that is subject to the fluctuations represented in both markets. Whether customers need to know how rates change over time using rate trends, or how rates are distributed through time using rate analysis, they can see with clarity just how important contract rates are, or aren't, to a given market lane.

Bounty

Defining "Bounty" as the measure of profit relinquished by a carrier or broker, MPact PRO shows McLeod customers where the bounty lies in their business. It can be measured based on their specific profit targets or based on the market at large.

By measuring Bounty, customers can now see the opportunity to earn more with the business they already have, dissecting by equipment type, origin market, destination market, length of haul, commodity, market buy rate segment, market sell rate segment, transaction type, and profit. New dimensions to slice and dice the analysis are being added all the time.

Benchmark

Because MPact PRO is integral to the McLeod customer's own TMS and all of the history they have, this latest release of MPact PRO organizes a customer's view of their current and historical business, prioritizing the market lane pairs based on volume and rates, allowing for a complete understanding of the rates they charge as compared to the industry rates. Customers can:

Differentiate between average market rates and median market rates

View the Market total volume against their own order count

Get a sense for how many carriers or brokers are currently participating in a given lane in the time frame being examined

Don't Leave Money on the Table

The new features added in this release of MPact PRO help McLeod customers not leave money on the table, while at the same time giving them the insight they need to win the freight they want.

About McLeod Software

McLeod Software is transforming the trucking and transportation industry with the leading software for trucking dispatch operations management and freight brokerage management. Our customers use business process automation and insight from business intelligence to improve their customer service and operating ratios, attract and retain the best drivers, and automate their crucial business processes. Visit us at http://www.McLeodSoftware.com.

Media Contact

Kristan Hill, McLeod Software, 205-406-1044, Kristan.Hill@McLeodSoftware.com

SOURCE McLeod Software