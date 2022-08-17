transcosmos named a JPX (Japan Exchange Group) - Nikkei Index 400

As a company that supports social infrastructure, transcosmos will further enhance its corporate value to achieve sustainable growth and development with society

transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has been chosen as a JPX-Nikkei Index 400 (JPX-Nikkei 400).

The JPX-Nikkei 400, an index jointly calculated and published by JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. and Nikkei Inc., is composed of companies with high appeal for investors, which meet requirements of global investment standards, such as efficient use of capital and investor-focused management perspectives.

With the aim of meeting and exceeding investors' expectations, transcosmos will further enhance its corporate value.



For more information about the JPX-Nikkei 400, visit the Japan Exchange Group website below:

https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/markets/indices/jpx-nikkei400/index.html

