Best's Market Segment Report: Munich Re Retains Top Spot on AM Best's Top 50 Ranking of Global Reinsurers

Munich Reinsurance Company for a second-straight year holds the top spot in AM Best's annual ranking of the Top 50 Global Reinsurance groups in 2021, followed again by Swiss Re Ltd. The two global reinsurers together account for 24.3% of top 50 reinsurance gross premiums written in 2021.

The ranking appears in the new Best's Market Segment Report, "World's 50 Largest Reinsurers," and is part of AM Best's look at the global reinsurance industry ahead of the Rendez-Vous de Septembre in Monte Carlo. The report notes that for this new ranking, as well for as the previous one, the analysis included just year-end gross reinsurance premiums written, eliminating any primary premiums. Rankings prior to 2021 had included primary premium that was less than 25% of a reinsurers' total premium volume.

Total reinsurance gross premiums written by the top 50 reinsurers increased in 2021 by 9.8% to USD 353 billion from USD 321 billion in the previous year. "Many of the reinsurance companies AM Best rates reported that a third to half of their premium growth could be attributed to pricing increases, as opposed to exposure growth," said Clare Finnegan, senior financial analyst, AM Best. "Rate increases in many of the reinsurance lines are expected in 2023, although they will vary by line of business and territory."

The report notes that reductions in property catastrophe reinsurance premium also could counter growth, as some reinsurers have begun to withdraw or substantially reduce their participation in that market.

Although the top three reinsurers occupied the same spots from last year's ranking, there was movement among the other companies in the top 10 in the latest ranking. Notably, Canada Life Re moved up to No. 4, the first time a solely life reinsurance group has ever made the top four.

In addition, the average combined ratio of the top 10 reinsurers was 99.2, significantly better than the 104.9 posted in 2020. Overall, the top 50 reinsurers posted an average combined ratio under 100 for the first time in five years, despite notable catastrophe losses in 2021.

To access the full copy of this market segment report, which includes additional sub-rankings for life and non-life reinsurers, please visit http://www3.ambest.com/bestweek/purchase.asp?record_code=323025.

Additional reports, including in-depth looks at the insurance-linked securities, Lloyd's, life reinsurance, mortgage and regional reinsurance markets, will be available during August and September leading up to Rendez-Vous de Septembre. Please visit Best's Research for additional reinsurance-related reports.

Lastly, AM Best will host its annual reinsurance market briefing at Rendez-Vous de Septembre on 11 September at 10:15 a.m. (CEST), at the Hermitage Hotel in Monte Carlo. For more information, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/rmbrvs2022/index.html.

