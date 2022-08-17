SPI Energy Development on Phase II of 35 MWdc Shorewood Solar Project in Illinois

MCCLELLAN PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2022 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd., SPI (the "Company"), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, today announced to begin the development on the second phase of its 32.4 MWac/34.83 MWdc Shorewood Solar Project across 167 acres in Kendall County, Illinois.

The project is projected to begin operations by 2026. Within its first year of operation, the solar project is expected to produce 57 million Kilowatt-hours (kWh) of energy. This is the equivalent electricity needed to offset the CO2 emissions of 5,088 homes in one year.

"The Shorewood Solar Project represents a tremendous achievement towards reducing carbon emissions while producing clean energy," said Xiaofeng Denton Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "Illinois has entered the U.S. Climate Alliance, a group of states committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions consistent with the United Nations Paris Agreement. We're proud to be a part of helping the great state of Illinois achieve its climate change goals."

On Aug 16, 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act has been in effective where the sweeping bill allocates more than $300 billion to be invested in energy and climate reform. It's the largest federal clean energy investment in U.S. history. The bill will significantly boost the renewable energy industry, so to help cut greenhouse gas emissions by 42% below 2005 levels, to reach the U.S.′ 2030 climate goal, and to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

