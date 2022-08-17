Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Veterinary Radiological System Market report published by Reports and Data is a concise summary on the Veterinary Radiological System industry and offers deep insights into the industry’s core structure and mechanism. The report digs into the key segments and sub-segments of the industry and offers a thorough study of the industry’s leading regional markets, competitive scenario, product and application segments, technology landscape, sales & distribution networks, and key industry statistics. Market insights included in the report have been compiled through extensive research, detailed market surveys, and expert interviews.

Market Dynamics:

The global veterinary radiological system market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% between 2022 and 2030. Major factors such as rising demand for animal healthcare and rising number of veterinary practitioners globally are expected to drive market revenue growth. In addition, increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries by pet owners for their respective pets and among healthcare professionals as it enables faster recovery and lowers the possibility of risks related to infections is another major factor expected to support revenue growth of the market. Moreover, easy availability of radiological systems and continuous advancements in technology is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for major players operating in the market.

However, high cost of these systems and lack of awareness among some pet owners are factors that could restrain revenue growth of the market. Companies are facing certain challenges such as the need for trained personnel to operate and maintain these machines. In addition, lack of proper diagnosis to enable veterinarians to use advanced technologies is another major factor restraining revenue growth of the market to some extent.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Veterinary Radiological System market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Veterinary Radiological System Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

X-Ray Systems

Ultrasound Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Veterinary Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

