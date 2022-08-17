9PSB wins an award at the 10th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

9PSB won the 'Best New Payment Service Bank' award for the year 2022. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria, Dubai, on 01 December 2022

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The Awards aim to recognize and reward companies and titans of industry for their exceptional performances. 9PSB was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on 9PSB winning the award, Shiv Kumar (CEO) of Global Brands Magazine said, "9PSB has a very strategic approach towards building and developing Nigeria as a whole and this holistic approach along with providing seamless digital banking are just some of the reasons why this brand has become so successful.''

Commenting on winning the award, Branka Mracajac, CEO, 9PSB said, "I'm very proud that we have a group of young Nigerians who are innovative and progressive enough to have come up with ideas in collaboration with other FinTechs, to create the very first banking platform that provides seamless payment services to both financially excluded and underserved, as well as to the already banked and technology savvy. At 9PSB our mandate is to bring the two worlds together, and we are set on that mission: the mission to Bank9ja."

About 9PSB

Established in 2020, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB) is Nigeria's first Payment Service Bank operating under the approval of CBN to provide payment services and drive financial inclusion initiatives for the unbanked and underbanked, as well as innovative services for individuals with bank accounts.

9PSB operates as a fully digital bank and runs its own agent banking network. 9PSB is for everybody and offers seamless access to online & offline digital banking experience.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands' across the globe. Global Brand Awards honors brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies for the quality of their services.

Check out our social media shout-outs from the link below:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3w5KUPe

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3A30BYC

Instagram: https://bit.ly/3bT7Fzj

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3Pq2mFe

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1764747/GBM_2022_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Brands Publications Limited