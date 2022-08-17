Submit Release
SimpliFed to Provide Virtual Baby Feeding Support Services to Health First Colorado Beneficiaries

ITHACA, NY, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed, the maternal telehealth platform dedicated to infant nutrition and parental support, announced that the company's virtual baby feeding services are now available to all Health First Colorado beneficiaries. Colorado Medicaid enrollees will have access to on-demand, telelactation support services through the SimpliFed platform. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, over 22,000 births are covered by Colorado Medicaid each year. SimpliFed will help these families prepare for and navigate feeding concerns from pregnancy through weaning.

"We are deeply honored to serve Health First Colorado beneficiaries and improve access to baby feeding support," said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed. "We are working to democratize this essential, Affordable Care Act-mandated benefit by providing ongoing appointments at no cost to families and ensuring parents are set up for baby feeding success."

Parents can get support from SimpliFed's baby feeding experts through the company's telehealth platform starting in late pregnancy and throughout their baby feeding journey. Services are free and available in English and Spanish. It's easy to schedule an appointment online at www.SimpliFed.com, or by texting FEED to 888-458-1364. Parents can also call SimpliFed at 844-799-0538 between 7AM and 7PM, Mountain Time. 

For more information on SimpliFed, please visit www.SimpliFed.com.

ABOUT SIMPLIFED

SimpliFed is a maternal telelactation company that provides judgment-free, breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents on their baby feeding journeys. Parents connect with SimpliFed's network of baby feeding experts from the comfort and safety of home via the company's secure, HIPAA-compliant telehealth platform. SimpliFed's mission is to create a new model for optimal feeding by building trusted relationships with parents, partnering with healthcare payers and providers, and shifting policy, practice, and narratives to drive health and economic equity, starting with baby's first foods. More information can be found at: https://www.simplifed.com/

