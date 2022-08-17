Two Day Advanced Pharmacovigilance Auditing and Inspections Course (September 15-16, 2022)

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advanced Pharmacovigilance Auditing and Inspections Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will also focus on the risk base approaches in response to COVID - 19 including recent legislation governing the conduct of these activities.

PV Audit Strategy Planning course will provide an overview of the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Guideline on good pharmacovigilance practices (GVP), Module IV requires that risk-based audits of the quality system be performed at regular intervals to assure that it complies with the established quality requirements and to determine its effectiveness.

It includes audit of the pharmacovigilance system which is covered by the quality system. The GVP Modules are applicable to EU-based companies and any company marketing medicinal products on a global basis. The legally required risk-based audit strategy shall cover all PV processes and tasks undertaken by or delegated to other departments, MAH affiliates, and third parties such as distributors, external service providers, partners (the PV Universe). The PV Audit Strategy Plan is used to prepare the PV audit program, i.e. annual PV Audit Schedule.

In this two-day workshop conference, we will review the EMA and FDA requirements regarding Risk Based Audits of the PV system and Quality System. The course will focus on the design of the PV audit strategy, identification of the PV processes and entities subject to PV audit (define the PV audit universe), development of risk assessment methodology, development of procedures/tools to monitor PV processes and activities, and implementation of the PV audit strategy plan. Additionally, we will review methods of quality oversight and management of third parties performing PV activities.

Learning Objectives

Upon completing of this course, participants should be able to:

Understand the legal requirements and health authority expectations for a risk-based audit program and current interpretation. Plan, develop and implement the PV Audit Strategy Plan, which includes the following processes:

Develop a high-level PV audit strategy

Identify the PV activities and processes subject to PV audit

Develop risk assessment criteria

Identify the PV audit universe - entities subject to PV audit

Categorize the entities subject to PV audit

Perform risk assessments

Prioritize entities for audit according to relative risk

Prepare a 3-5 year PV audit plan

Identify procedures/tools to monitor PV quality of third parties

Who Should Attend:

This course is designed for people with some PV experience and tasked with developing, maintaining, updating and/or reviewing the PV quality system audit strategy plan, risk assessment and/or the annual PV audit schedules. It is also beneficial for staff responsible for the quality oversight of third parties conducting PV activities.

The following personnel will benefit from the course:

PV Quality Assurance Staff

PV Compliance professionals

Quality auditors

Pharmacovigilance Auditors

Relevant Pharmacovigilance Staff

PV Service Provider Relationship Managers

MAH Affiliates responsible for Pharmacovigilance

Key Topics Covered:

Agenda Day 1

Introductions (12:30 - 12:45 EDT)

Regulations

ICH- Guidance US/EU/Japan

ICH Q10 - Pharmaceutical Quality System

Life time of a Product

Resources to monitor the QS

ICH Q9 - Quality Risk Management

Risk Management Methods and Tools

ICH E2- Clinical Safety Data Management

21 CFR Part 314:80/81

EU GVP Module IV (R1) - PV audits (12AUG2015)

Risk Based approach

Strategic Level (2-5 years)

Tactical level

Operational level

Pharmacovigilance System Master File

GVP Module II - PSMF (31MAR2017)

Main body covers the PV QMS including QA

Annex G - Quality System:

Audit schedules

List of audits conducted and completed

Significant CAPAs

Background & Design of QA Programme (12:45 - 02:00 PM EDT)

Strategic Level- Plan to cover:

All pharmacovigilance activities

The Quality Management System (QMS) for pharmacovigilance activities

Interactions with other company departments, as appropriate (GMP, Regulatory Affairs)

Pharmacovigilance activities conducted by affiliated organisations

Pharmacovigilance activities conducted by third parties

Strategic Level

Service Level Agreements - outlines

SDEA

Key Performance Indicators (KPI)

Tactical Level Planning

Tactical Aspects

Operational Level

Pre-Audit Questionnaires

BREAK (02:00 PM - 02:15 PM EDT)

Case study/Exercise with Q&A (02:15 PM - 03:30 PM EDT)

Implementation of a PVQA Audit Programme

Exercise - Design a QA Audit Programme for Company A

Some questions to consider

End of Day 1 (03:30 PM EDT)

Agenda Day 2

Q&A session from Day 1 (12:30 PM - 01:00 PM EDT)

PV Inspections (01:00 PM - 02:30 PM EDT)

EU GVP Module III - PV Inspections (16SEP2014)

EMA Remote PV Inspections - During crisis situations(SEP2020)

MHRA guidance on Remote Inspections

Routine Inspections

Pre-Authorisation Inspections

'For Cause' Inspection

Preparing for a PV Inspection

Tools

Inspection Checklist (Plan) should cover

Document Request form

Metrics from MHRA 2020 Symposium, London

SMART Responses when drafting CAPAs

Audit & Inspection findings (02:30-02:45 PM EDT)

Questions to consider

Case Study 1

Case Study 2

Case Study 3

Q&A session (02:45 PM - 03:30 PM EDT)

Certificate of Completion for 2 Days Virtual Training Online on Advanced Pharmacovigilance Auditing & Inspections

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvp8eb





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900