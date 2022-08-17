Remote Patient Monitoring Market is driven by increase in lifestyle changes and surge in number of chronic disease

Remote Patient Monitoring Market

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Remote Patient Monitoring Market," The remote patient monitoring market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Remote patient monitoring devices check patients' body temperature, respiration rate, heart rate, and blood pressure without invasive treatments. Day-to-day monitoring equipment, such as glucometers for diabetic patients and heart or blood pressure monitors for cardiac patients, are examples of remote patient monitoring technologies. Information can be delivered to a physician's office through a software application installed on the patient's internet-capable computer, smartphone, or tablet using telehealth communication lines.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the remote patient monitoring market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers remote patient monitoring market analysis from 2021 to 2031, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook and global remote patient monitoring market growth.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2021 declared COVID-19 as a pandemic and general wellbeing crisis of international concern. COVID-19 has impacted around 210 countries across the globe ,owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. State-run administrations across the globe declared inescapable lockdowns as well as social distancing measures to forestall breakdown of the healthcare structure. States have additionally given constraints and preventions on undertakings and elective surgeries. These obstructions continue to influence the growth of different industries and the enhanced response toward these regulations affects the industry. The distribution, production, and store network have been impacted, due to lockdowns across the globe.

Key Market Segments

By Condition

Congestive Heart Failure (CHF)

Diabetes

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Blood Pressure

Mental Health

Others

By Component

Devices

Software

Key Market Players

Aerotel Medical Systems (1988) Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

General Electric Company

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Medtronic Plc

Masimo Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

Omron Corporation

The remote patient monitoring market share is segmented on the basis of condition, component and region. By condition, the market is fragmented into congestive heart failure, diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, blood pressure, mental health and others. The congestive heart failure segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $916.75 million. Growth of the segment is attributed to rising burden of chronic diseases such as heart diseases due to lifestyle changes and the rising geriatric population. By component the market is segregated into devices and software.

The device segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue of $1,453.63 million. The growth of the segment can be attributed to surge in incidences of chronic diseases, such as diabetes and COPD and the growing demand for home-based monitoring devices are responsible for the high growth rate. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

