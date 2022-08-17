Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market Size, Regional Trends and Opportunities, Revenue Analysis, For 2019–2030

Reports And Data

Increasing demand for waterproofing membranes in residential and commercial spaces is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Below-Grade Waterproofing Membrane Market size is projected to reach USD 2.93 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 5.99% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing investments in mega projects, smart cities, modular construction, and rising demand for below-grade waterproofing membranes in residential and commercial buildings are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, demand from the chemical, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries is driving the market revenue growth. Below-grade waterproofing is a construction practice in which waterproofing is applied by means of coatings and membranes to the walls of a building’s foundation below ground level. The below-grade waterproofing membranes ensure building longevity and less life-cycle costs owing to properties such as resistance to hydrostatic pressure and chemical erosion, low absorption rate, flexible, ability to perform in high groundwater, and uniform thickness. These factors are expected to have positive impact on revenue growth of below-grade waterproofing membrane market.

The below-grade waterproofing membrane market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest CAGR among all regions over the forecast period. Increasing infrastructure developments in the region, growing construction industry in countries such as China and India are some major factors driving market revenue growth in this region. In addition, rapidly growing residential construction and government investments in industrial parks, bridges, roadways, and smart cities are also expected to support revenue growth of Asia Pacific below-grade waterproofing membrane market.

Below-grade waterproofing membranes are extensively used in commercial, public infrastructure, residential, and industrial buildings. The public infrastructure segment accounted for largest share in the global market revenue in 2019 and is expected to register a significantly fast growth rate over the forecast period. Increasing demand for below-grade waterproofing membranes in various public infrastructure structures such as basements, tunnels, bridges, elevator shafts, subways, and drainage systems is a major driving factor for market revenue growth. Furthermore, growing investments in infrastructure development projects coupled with rising popularity of waterproofing membranes in tunnelling applications are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of below-grade waterproofing membrane market.

Some major companies operating in the market are GCP Applied Technologies, Carlisle Companies Incorporated, BASF SE, Minerals Technologies Inc., Soprema Group, Jiangsu Canlon Building Materials Co., Ltd., Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd., Sika AG, Keshun Waterproof Technology Co. Ltd. and RPM International Inc.

• In June 2019, Sika AG company announced that it had acquired Modern Waterproofing Group, a manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems in Egypt. The acquisition increases and rounds off the product portfolio of Sika Egypt and offers new opportunities for growth in the Egyptian construction market. The acquired business generates annual sales of USD 28 million.

• Sheet-based segment is expected to register fastest CAGR among all membrane type segments over the forecast period. Its advantages in handling high water pressure, humidity and temperature along with groundwater consisting of compounds such as sulfates and chlorides in solution, are expected to increase market demand for below-grade waterproofing membranes during the forecast period.

• The below-grade waterproofing membrane market in North America is the second fastest growing market over the forecast period. Growing construction industry along with several infrastructure projects that are in pipeline, rising environmental regulations on wastewater discharge from industrial sources are some major factors accelerating revenue growth of below-grade waterproofing membrane market in North America.

