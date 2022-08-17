Frozen Bakery Product Market to Witness a robust CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029

Global Frozen Bakery Product Market

High demand for bakery products in a restaurant, 5-star hotels and all good café, provide good opportunities for the baker which will further drive market

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Data Bridge Market Research’s, The global frozen bakery products market is expected to grow from USD 22.3 billion in 2021 to USD 35.01 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2029.The increase in the demand for convenience food products is one of the factors fuelling the frozen bakery products market.

The frozen baked product, in general, includes doughnuts, bread, pastries etc. which are made from wheat, barley, corn, rye, rice and oats. Bread was the most common staple food in the earlier days. This provides many nutrients to human beings. They also have comparatively longer shelf life and are easy to use. There is a rise in the demand for frozen food all across the world. The frozen food is packed with nutrients which increases its shelf life, which is paving the way for frozen bakery products. People are living a hectic life these days, which has made them to give priority to convenience foods and on the go snacks.

The on the go snacks consist of fresh and also frozen baked products. Frozen bakery products are very much in demand by store bakeries, cafes, coffee chain and restaurants. The increase in population and surging disposable income are also the factor driving the frozen bakery product market. There is a surge in demand for convenience food product, all the premium restaurants, hotels and cafes have great demand for frozen bakery products because this at affordable prices provide, high-quality products with good service. It is also having more shelf life and can be consumed fast. The working class lifestyle has become much more hectic and also with much disposable income they look for convenience food which can be easily consumed, and fast to prepare.

Company Profiles

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Key Takeaways

In the first half of 2022, the Frozen Bakery Products Market grew by 5.8% globally. However, this growth is not uniformly distributed across all geographical areas, with the developing markets registering greater growth rates of 6.4%.

The variation in growth is primarily caused by the market's slow or rapid uptake during the first half of the projected period because of improving end-user demand in important economies and their expanding populations.

In today's hectic lifestyle people prefer convenient foods because of their ready-to-eat properties and easy availability. As a result, an inevitable rise can be witnessed in the demand for Ready Sell & Frozen Bakery Products.

The growing acceptance of frozen bakeries and ready-to-sell food is due to its being easily available and can be prepared for meals in much lesser time. The low cost of frozen bakery goods makes them ideal for consumption among millennials.

The augmentation will be driven by the widespread adoption of IQF- Individual Quick-Frozen technology that helps maintain frozen bakery goods as fresh. The frozen bakery product companies will especially gain from the rising demand from small and large-scale food chains and coffee shops.

China and India in particular are both experiencing a growth in their consumption patterns, which is driving up demand for Frozen Bakery Products Market.

Key Segments Covered in Frozen Bakery Products Industry Research

The global frozen bakery products market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers

By Type:

Bread

Cakes & Pastries

Pizza

Viennoiserie

Others

By Distribution channel:

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Store

Hotels, Cafes, Restaurants

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

