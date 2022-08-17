Men's Underwear Market Business Growth Data 2022-2028 Trends and Forecast | Hanesbrands Inc, Jockey International

Global Men's Underwear Market

According to a study by Coherent Market Insights, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% in terms of revenue over the forecast period (2020-2027)

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Coherent Market Insights announces the release of the Global Men's Underwear Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery by technology, Type, Component, End User, and Region. The Global Men's Underwear Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the drivers & opportunities, market size and estimations, competitive landscape, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, and changing market trends.

Overview:

Purchasing men's underwear can be a confusing task, however, there are a few key elements to keep in mind. There are many different brands and styles available, so it's essential to do a research. Cotton underwear, for example, is a common choice. One style that's popular right now is the boxer short. While they're not the most flattering style, they're very comfortable and last a long time. They're also some of the most durable, which means less chafing and upsetting your pants-to-trouser ratio. Lastly, boxer shorts offer a lot of cool air flow, and are the best type of men's underwear for lounging, sleeping, and relaxing.

Market Dynamics:

The millennial population around the world is increasing along with that awareness about best fit, health and personal hygiene among population is also increasing. This in turn is expected to propel growth of the global men’s underwear market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the millennials population over last ten years increased from 20.4% in 2011 to 21.5% in 2021 in the country.

However, high levels of competition, lack of availability of products, and an unorganized market in emerging regions is likely to hinder growth of the global men’s underwear market over the forecast period.

Data Resources Breakdown of Primaries of Men's Underwear Market

To collect and verify important qualitative and quantitative data as well as to evaluate future market prospects, in-depth interviews have been conducted with a variety of key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts.

The Top Key Players in the Men's Underwear market include - Hanesbrands Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Jockey International Inc., American eagle outfitters Inc., Iconix Brand Group Inc., J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Global Men's Underwear Market Segmentation:

Global Men’s underwear Market, By Age Group:

Age Group 15-25

Age Group 26-35

Age Group 36-45

Age Group 46-55

Age Group 56-65

Age Group 65+

Global Men’s underwear Market, By Distribution Channel:

Online Store

Offline Store

Mass Merchant

Mono-brand Outlet

Specialty stores

Others

The Men's Underwear Market study gives a thorough overview of the market globally. Its objective is to calculate the market's size and potential for future expansion across many market segments, including technology, type, competitor analysis, research methodology, end user, and geography.

An extensive strategic evaluation of the Men's Underwear is provided by the Global Men's Underwear Market Research Forecast Study to 2028. The report identifies important market drivers as well as influencing variables that have an effect on or reinforce the market environment, such as government policy and technological advancements. Key information (revenue, market size, growth rate, and product price) by significant companies is included in the research report, which is anticipated taking into account the initial opinions from industry experts.

Key Objectives of Global Men's Underwear Market included

To forecast and analyze the size of market (in terms of value) in key regions, namely, North America United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Middle East and Africa, UAE, Egypt & South Africa

⦿Considering individual growth trends and each submarket contribution to the Men's Underwear market, strategically examine each

⦿analysing prospects for stakeholders by locating market niches with rapid growth

⦿To present key market trends and elements influencing the global keyword market's and its regional markets' growth or decline.

⦿to assess the competitive environment and changes, including product launches, joint ventures, expansions, and mergers and acquisitions.

⦿to carefully examine the growth strategies of the market's major players and strategically profile each one.

Key Takeaways:

The global men’s underwear market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of XY% over the forecast period, due to rise in availability of wide range of products and designs suitable for different purposes including functional, sports and regular wear. For instance, in February 2022, Frank and Oak Canada, a leading company in sustainable and mindful manufacturing fashion industry launched its new underwear collection for men that included range of organic cotton boxers and briefs blending innovative material science with machine wash and comfort durability.

North America among regions, is anticipated to witness significant growth in the global men’s underwear market over the forecast period. This is due to companies in this regions are focusing on innovation and quality of fabrics and designs, and rise in demand for different designs, patterns and fabrics in the region.

Major players operating in the global men’s underwear market are Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Hanesbrands Inc., Penney Corporation, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, J.C., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Iconix Brand Group Inc., Jockey International Inc., and American eagle outfitters Inc.

