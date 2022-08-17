Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market Size, Demand, Share, Business Growth, by Forecast to 2029

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report throws mild at the competitive landscape of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials market to find out about the opposition on a local and global level. Furthermore, the market consultants have entrusted the definition of all of the main gamers of the international Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials for the Medical Devices industry, taking into account the critical factors along with business areas, manufacturing, and product portfolio. Furthermore, agencies in the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials studies report are studied based on vital elements along with company length, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and industry profit.

Understanding the growth of the industry, one of the world's leading market research companies, has published a new report on the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials. The report is combined with crucial market information that will help clients make the right business decisions. This research will help existing and new applicants for global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials size to rank and study the market needs, industry size and competition. The report contains information on the market supply and status, competitive landscape, and challenges to the growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials industry, market opportunities, and threats faced by the major players.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the artificial intelligence (AI)-based clinical trials market which was USD 1.3 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 5.55 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 19.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Leading Market Players:

Phesi (India)

CONSILX (Singapore)

DEEP LENS Inc. (U.S.)

Unlearn.AI, Inc. (U.S.)

Saama Technologies, LLC (U.S.)

Antidote Technologies, Inc. (U.K.)

Innoplexus (Germany)

Mendel.ai (U.S.)

Median Technologies (France)

Symphony AI (U.S.)

BioAge Labs, Inc. (U.S.)

AiCure (U.S.)

Halo Health Systems (U.S.)

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market Segmentation 2022-2029

Clinical Trial Phase

Phase-I

Phase-II

Phase-III

Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Diseases or Conditions

Infectious Diseases

Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academia

Others

Global Comparison of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market Value ((US$ Mn)), Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) by Region, 2022-2029

North America

North America Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market: Regional Trend Analysis

USA

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market: Regional Trend Analysis

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Pacific Asia

Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market: Regional Trend Analysis

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Latin America Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market: Regional Trend Analysis

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Middle East and Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market: Regional Trend Analysis

GCC

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Comprehensive analysis:

The key findings and suggestions show progressive trends within the international Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials industry, thereby allowing players to improve effective future management.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving the development of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials industry.

To analyze the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials opportunity for stakeholders by categorizing high growth market areas.

Report Highlights:

The introduction of the economy Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials: brief introduction of the state of evolution.

Market Introduction: Definition, Taxonomy, Research Scope, Key Findings by Major Segments, and Major Strategies of Major Players.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Opportunities, Constraints, and Challenges.

Company profiles: company overview, financial highlights, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, key strategies and developments.

2023-2033 United States and the world economy: global convenience, supply value of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials production, economic responses, cost and benefit, industry and efficiency, imports and exports.

Market reputation of the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Industries: the economic contest by business, economic contest by country (USA, EU, Japan, China, etc.), economic analysis of presence by application/type.

2022-2029 Global Market Economy and Forecast for Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials: Operating Profit and Cost, Market Share and Production Value, Capacity, Sales and Supply, Production and Effectiveness.

Chain Analysis Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials: Downstream Industry, Industrial Chain Structure, Upstream Garbage.

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Industry Market Dynamics: Industry News, Development Opportunities and Challenges

Market assumptions and acronyms, research methodology and contacts

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market Describes Following Chapters:

Market introduction

years considered

Research targets

Market Research Methodology

Research process and data source

Economic indicators

Considered Currency

Executive Summary

World Market Overview

Current and Future World Analysis

Annual revenue by company

Revenue market share by company

Selling price per company

Market concentration rate analysis

Analysis of the competitive landscape

Annual revenue by country/region

sales growth

Sales by Country

Sales by Type

Sales by Application

Thanks for reading this article; You can also get regional report versions like North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Clinical Trials Market Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

