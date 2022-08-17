Liquid Nitrogen Market Overall Analysis, Strong Development by Major Eminent Key Players and Forecast to 2029

Liquid Nitrogen Market

liquid nitrogen market is to grow at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Liquid Nitrogen Market Research Report provides a detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. The market research analysis is one of the finest options to resolve business challenges quickly by saving lot of time. Under competitive analysis section of the Liquid Nitrogen report, major key players existing in the market are revealed along with different details such as company profiles, their market share analysis, and their diverse strategies which make them prosper in the market. Liquid Nitrogen market report analyses the market opportunities, challenges, market risks, ,entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the liquid nitrogen market was valued at USD 15.98 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 23.61 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.00 % during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and technological advancements. Nitrogen is a diatomic element which has found in the atmosphere and is present in the gaseous state at normal temperature. Liquid nitrogen is a cryogenic liquid and it is liquefied at a very low temperature at near negative 320 degrees Fahrenheit or negative 196 degrees Celsius. Liquid nitrogen is odour less, colourless and non-flammable liquid which is prepared by the process which has known as pressure swing absorption. Liquid nitrogen has an extensive range of applications including cooling agent.

North America dominates the liquid nitrogen market in terms of market share and revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the rising demand for liquid nitrogen in this region. The North America region dominates the liquid nitrogen market in terms of the rapid growth in the health care industry in this region.

Competitive Landscape and Liquid Nitrogen Market Share Analysis

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (U.S)

Linde Plc (Germany)

Praxair Technology Inc., (U.S.)

NEXAIR. (U.S.)

Air Liquide S.A. (France)

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan)

Gulf Cryo (UAE)

Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC. (UAE)

Southern Industrial San Bhd (Malaysia)

Universal Industrial Gases Inc, (USA)

Yingde Gases Group (China)

Messer Group (Germany)

AMCS Corporation (US)

Statebourne Cryogenics (US)

AIGA (Singapore)

COVID-19 Impact on Liquid Nitrogen Market

COVID-19 has hindered the growth of the liquid nitrogen market. The transportation industry has been hit hard by the epidemic as a result of global lockdowns. However, owing to the ongoing pandemic, the healthcare industry has witnessed vast growth due to increase the health concerns. This may further rise the demand for the liquid nitrogen market, as the demand for medical devices is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Recent Development

In February 2021, Inox Air Products declared to invest USD 2,000 crore to build plants, this company will build eight new air separation units all across India. These new plants will be in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

In March 2021, Bluefors and Linde signed an agreement which is to create cooling solutions for the large-scale quantum computers.

As of June 2021, Inox Air Products declared that it proposed a plant at Hosur and will be commissioned and operational in December 2022, which will produce liquid nitrogen and others.

Global Liquid Nitrogen Market scope and market size

The liquid nitrogen market is segmented on the basis of function, production technology, storage, distribution and transportation and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Function

Coolant

Refrigerant

Production Technology

Cryogenic Distillation

Pressure Swing Adsorption

Storage, Distribution and Transportation

Cylinders and Packaged Gas

Merchant Liquid/Bulk

Tonnage

End-use Industry

Healthcare

Food and Beverages

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Metal Manufacturing and Construction

Rubber and Plastic

Others

Research Methodology: Global Liquid Nitrogen Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.

The information for every competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross MarginMarket Share, Market Trends

Liquid Nitrogen Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Drivers

Increase in demand due to adverse properties

Liquid nitrogen is highly used in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry because of their adverse properties such as colorless, chemically unreactive, non-toxic, odorless and inflammable. These properties is expected to driving the growth of liquid nitrogen market.

Increasing demand from healthcare domain

Liquid nitrogen used in removal of warts, unwanted skin, precancerous cells and cryogenics. Liquid nitrogen is commonly considered the cryogenic liquid capable of fast freezing within the contact of living cells. Which is expected to driving the growth of liquid nitrogen market.

Growing food and beverage industry

Rapid modernization, increases the popularity of packaged food significantly due to this increase the concern about food preservation. Liquid nitrogen being chemically unreactive which plays a vital role in freezing and cooling the food products and thereby increasing their shelf life.

Increasing automotive production

Increasing air pollution all over the world and vehicle emissions have a major concern. It is very essential to engineer an alternative to the current traditional gasoline vehicles. Liquid vehicles fueled by nitrogen can act as a brilliant alternative. Thus, liquid nitrogen is highly used in automobiles as a coolant.

Opportunities

Rising the usage of product

The market for liquid nitrogen is growing in the electronics industry due to increased product usage in the manufacturing of flat panel displays, light emitting diodes, and semiconductors, which will further boost various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the liquid nitrogen market over the forecast period.

Various application of liquid nitrogen

Rise in demand for frozen ice-cream from developing end use industries and developed economies is trending in the market. However, rise in applications in cryotherapies, cryopreservation and cryosurgeries for moles, curing skin, removing the skin tags and skin cancers is offering opportunities to the market.

Restraints/ Challenges

The freezing property of liquid nitrogen also has harmful impacts. The liquid nitrogen vapour could rapidly freeze skin tissues and cause cold burns. If a person swallows a bit of liquid nitrogen then it can cause irritation in the stomach. The elongated use of liquid nitrogen might cause various health issues, including loss of consciousness, vomiting, nausea, etc. So, these are some factors which are hampering the liquid nitrogen market growth.

Highlights of TOC:

Chapter 1: Liquid Nitrogen Market Review

Chapter 2: Liquid Nitrogen Market

Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Liquid Nitrogen Market

Chapter 4: Liquid Nitrogen Market segmentation based on types and applications

Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

Chapter 6: Liquid Nitrogen Market share

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

