Flavoured Yogurt Market to Witness Growth Surging at 8.25% CAGR by 2028

Global Flavoured Yogurt Market

Flavoured Yogurt covering sales outlook, demand forecast & up-to-date key trends by 2028

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [350 Pages Report] The global Flavoured Yogurt market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 32.8 Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.25% by 2022-2028. Flavoured Yogurt sales are likely to account for ~30.9% of the demand in the global Flavoured yogurt market, valued at USD 106.2 Bn in 2022.

Increasing Trend for Exotic and Novel Flavors in Flavoured Dairy and Non-dairy Yogurt Market and Flavor yogurt is a significant protein source for small children and the elderly since it is easy to swallow, in the coming years, the introduction of flavors in yogurt is projected to stimulate demand.

In the worldwide food and beverage business, the demand for innovative and exotic flavors is growing significantly. Aromatic and plant-based or vegetable-based yogurts, such as beet, carrot, and squash, are being introduced by companies. These products can be eaten as snacks or used in recipes. Furthermore, these plant-based yogurts are high in nutrients, which appeals to the millennial generation.

“Consumers' shifting dietary patterns toward the use of Flavoured yogurt as a dessert and as an important dietary component has influenced the rise of yogurt and made it a popular food item in recent years.” said a lead analyst at DBMR.

Drinkable Flavoured Yogurt among Fastest Growing Breakfast Trends

Drinkable Flavoured yogurt is growing in popularity as a way to feed the body at the start of each day, thanks to consumer demand for more protein, better nutrition, and convenience. Many people's daily routines are incorporating Flavoured yogurt and fruit smoothies containing nonfat yogurt, which have a higher nutritional value than most other popular breakfast options. In addition to helping consumers strengthen and grow muscles and control their appetite, yogurt can also help them regulate their digestion.

These advantages can be included in food formulations, making it easier to appeal to clean label campaigns and comply with new label standards. While drinkable yogurt stands apart from other conventional forms, there are other methods for these products to catch buyers' attention. In the past, common flavors like strawberry, vanilla, and other fruit flavors were the norm, but now, imaginative producers are creating flavor profiles that are both decadent and enticing while also being low in sugar and fat.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading companies offering Flavoured yogurt are General Mills, Inc.; Danone S.A., Nestle S.A., Chobani LLC, Lactalis, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Arla foods, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., ULTIMA FOODS, Chobani, LLC., Sodiaal, Müller UK & Ireland, Rainy Lanes Dairy Foods Ltd., Parmalat S.p.A., Chi Limited, Cargill, Incorporated., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Britannia Nutrition Foundation, and Others.

Flavoured Yogurt Market by Category

By Nature, Flavoured Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Organic Flavoured Yogurt

Conventional Flavoured Yogurt

By Form, Flavoured Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Spoonable

Drinkable

By Flavor, Flavoured Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Strawberry

Vanilla

Peach

Blueberry

Chocolate

Vegetable-based

Others



By End Use, Flavoured Yogurt Market is segmented as:

Food and Beverage Industry

HoReCa

Household Retail

By Sales Channel, Flavoured Yogurt Market is segmented as:

B2B

B2C

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Other Retail Formats

The study highlights important advancements in organic and inorganic growth strategies in the worldwide Flavoured Yogurt market. A lot of corporations are prioritizing new launches, product approvals, and other business expansion techniques. In addition, the report offers profiles of key market firms, as well as their SWOT analyses and market strategies. Furthermore, the research focuses on top industry participants, providing information such as company profiles, components and services offered, recent financial data, and key developments.

Major Reasons for Buying this Report:

☑ It provides niche insights for the decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.

☑ Market size estimation of the Flavoured Yogurt Market on a regional and global basis.

☑ A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast from 2022-to 2028.

☑ Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments.

☑ Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the Flavoured Yogurt market.

Research Methodology:

The research methodology is comprised of four steps namely secondary research, primary research, market estimation, and final presentation. At the inception of secondary research, extensive data is collected, which is refined and verified with reliable sources. The primary research starts with the validation of data processed in the secondary research.

What Report Exactly Offers to the Buyers?

1. A comprehensive overview of the global Flavoured Yogurt market.

2. Detailed information on factors that will fuel or hamper market growth prospects for the global market.

3. Potential market CAGR projections over the forecast period.

4. Precise market size estimations of the Flavoured Yogurt industry.

5. Accurate upcoming trends and consumer behavior pattern predictions.

6. Potential expansion prospects for the Flavoured Yogurt market.

