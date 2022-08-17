Global Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Processed Alumina And Aluminum Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Processed Alumina And Aluminum Global Market Report 2022”, the processed alumina and aluminum market is expected to grow from $784.66 billion in 2021 to $860 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The market is expected to grow to $1,204.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The alumina and aluminium market growth in the historic period was mainly driven by the increase in construction activity in emerging markets.

Key Trends In The Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market

According to the processed alumina and aluminum industry analysis, aluminium manufacturers are using furnace insulators to minimize energy loss during the melting process. Furnace insulators are temperature resistant materials used for thermal insulation of furnaces. Advanced furnace insulators have temperature resistance of up to 1200°C with low shrinkage of less than 1% at 700°C. They also provide high resistance to thermal shock, abrasives, and chemicals. Recent tests have indicated that in terms of thermal conductivity, the advanced low bio-persistent fibre-based board furnace insulator performs better than calcium silicate by about 20% at 600°C and 15% at 800°C. Major companies offering furnace insulators include Morgan, Thermal Products Company, Nichias.

Overview Of The Processed Alumina And Aluminum Market

The processed alumina and aluminium market consists of sales of processed alumina and aluminium by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) primarily engaged in alumina extraction primarily from bauxite ore, producing aluminium from alumina, recovering aluminium from scrap or dross, refining aluminium by any process, alloying purchased aluminium and rolling, drawing, casting, extruding and alloying aluminium and aluminium-based alloy into primary forms such as bar, foil, pipe, plate, rod, sheet, tube, wire.

Processed Alumina And Aluminum Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Aluminum Products from Purchased Aluminum, Secondary Smelted and Alloyed Aluminum, Refined Alumina and Primary Aluminum Production

• By Application: Automotive, Manufacturing, Others

• By Geography: The global processed alumina and aluminum market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hindalco Industries Ltd, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Novelis Inc, Rio Tinto, Alcoa Corporation, United Co RUSAL PLC, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), Glencore International, Emirates Global Aluminium, and Norsk Hydro ASA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Processed Alumina And Aluminum Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of processed alumina and aluminum global market. The market report analyzes processed alumina and aluminum global market size, processed alumina and aluminum market growth drivers, processed alumina and aluminum market segments, processed alumina and aluminum market major players, processed alumina and aluminum market growth across geographies, and processed alumina and aluminum market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The processed alumina and aluminum market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

