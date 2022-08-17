MarketResearchReports.com: Global Lithium Titanate Battery market to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2025
The report finds out that the top three companies; YINLONG, Toshiba, and Microvast, together hold 58% market share in the industryLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The lithium-titanate battery (LTO) is a rechargeable type with the advantage of being faster to charge than other lithium-ion batteries but the disadvantage of having a much lower energy density. Renewable energy sources depend on technologies like the Lithium Titanate battery that, through long lifetime and high efficiency, enhanced safety, low-temperature performance capability, and vast potential of integration with wind power, are opening up a world of opportunities with a particular focus on vehicles and mobile energy usage.
The results of our recent study showed that the Global Lithium Titanate Battery market had a total production value of 690 M USD back in 2015 and increased to 900 M USD in 2020. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the value of Lithium Titanate Battery markets can be 1100 M USD by 2025. The CAGR of Lithium Titanate batteries is 3.4% from 2020 to 2025.
China was the largest Value market with a market share of 59% in 2015 and 63% in 2020, an increase of 4%. in 2020, the Japan market share was 16%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote market development.
Lithium Titanate Battery sales companies are mainly from Asia; the industry concentration rate is high. The top three companies are YINLONG, Toshiba and Microvast, with a revenue market share of 33%, 14%, and 11% in 2020.
Other players include:
>AnHui TianKang
>Altairnano
>Leclanché
>Siqi Energies
>HuaHui New Energy
Market segmentation by types:
>15-1000mAh
>1000-5000mAh
>5000-10000mAh
>Others
Market segmentation by applications:
>Speed Charging
>Energy Storage
>Others
