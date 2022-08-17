Refinish Paint Market Increased Demand for Recreational Vehicles are Propelling Revenue Growth till 2028

Reports And Data

The Global Refinish Paint Market Size is Expected to Thrive at Impressive CAGR During Forecast Period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Refinish Paint Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2028 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Refinish Paint during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Axalta, PPG Industries, BASF, PPG Industries, Donglai Coatings, Novol, Cresta Paint Industries, HMG Paints, Alps Coatings, Mipa, Besa, Kapci Coatings, Noroo Paint & Coatings, James Briggs, Sherwin-Williams, Kansai Paint, Nippon Paint, KCC Corporation, AkzoNobel, 3M

Refinish Paint Overview :-

The global refinish paint market size was significantly robust in 2020, and revenue is to expand at a steady revenue CAGR during the forecasted period. The increasing use of automobiles, extensive research, and development, and recent boom observed in the market coupled with diversified applications across several industries have led to significant growth of the market. Along with manufacturers making continuous intensive research using innovative and advanced methods to fulfill customer demands of different applications for varied industries are some key factors contributing significantly to market revenue growth.

Increased demand for recreational vehicles will open up plenty of new chances, propelling the refinished paint industry forward throughout the projection period. The refinish paint is made of polymeric materials, which are vital and very intensively used raw materials affecting the synthesis of the refinish paint products. The enabling feature of these paints is to help protect the surface from environmental parameters making a large-scale impact on the overall growth of the market. A variety of coating films used helps to protect from heat, rust, scratches, stains, UV radiations, etc. The industrial application of these refinish paint ranges from its use in automotive, aerospace, furniture, etc. Thus, driving growth of the refinish paint market globally.

The automotive and aerospace industries account for the majority of market demand, as these industries require regular maintenance to retain their appearance and recover damages caused by external sources such as extreme temperatures, stones, and accidental damages, among others. The refinish paint industry is predicted to grow due to an increase in number of accidents and the adoption of innovative technology in developing economies.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Refinish Paint market on the basis of type, application, and region:

By Laser Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Clearcoat

Basecoat

Primer

Sealer

By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

PU

Epoxy

Acrylic

By Technology (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Waterborne

Solventborne

Powder

By Vehicle (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

