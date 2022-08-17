Insights Into The Global Forged And Stamped Goods Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

Forged And Stamped Goods Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Forged And Stamped Goods Market Report by The Business Research Company covers goods market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and the impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Forged And Stamped Goods Global Market Report 2022”, the forged and stamped goods market is expected to grow from $260.2 billion in 2021 to $286.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The global forged and stamped good market share is expected to grow to $400.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. According to the forged and stamped goods global market analysis, expected growth in the demand for aircraft manufacturing supported by the growing demand for international and domestic air travel and rising government defence budgets are expected to drive the forged and stamped goods market growth.

Key Trends In The Forged And Stamped Goods Market

Metal forgers are increasingly incorporating additive manufacturing technologies to offer customized designs to customers. 3D technology is being used in forging for balancing customization and personalization with efficiency and waste reduction. The 3D forging technology offers advantages, such as the preparation of complicated shapes and designs and negligible material loss. Companies using additive/3D manufacturing technology include Alcoa and Bharat Forge.

Overview Of The Forged And Stamped Goods Market

The forged and stamped market consists of sales of forged and stamped metal goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing forgings from purchased metals, manufacturing metal custom roll forming products, manufacturing metal custom roll forming products, manufacturing metal stamped and spun products, and manufacturing powder metallurgy products.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Iron and Steel Forged Goods, Nonferrous Forged Goods, Custom Roll Formed Goods, Powder Metallurgy Parts, Metal Crown, Closure, and Other Metal Stamped Goods

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Construction, Food and Beverage Packaging, Machinery, Metal Products, Others

By Geography: The global forged and stamped goods market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as ArcelorMittal S.A., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Thyssenkrupp AG, American Axle & Manufacturing Inc, Kobe Steel Ltd., Bharat Forge Limited, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Fine Sinter Co. Ltd, CITIC Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated.

The market report analyzes forged and stamped goods market size, forged and stamped goods market growth drivers, forged and stamped goods global market segments, forged and stamped goods global market major players, forged and stamped goods global market growth across geographies, and forged and stamped goods market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

