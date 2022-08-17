Human Insulin Drugs and Delivery Devices Market Top Impacting Factors, Trends, Future Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2030

amr report

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Asia-Pacific, India is a major market for Human insulin drugs and delivery devices. This can be attributed to people's changing lifestyles and unhealthy eating habits. In 2018, Novo Nordisk A/S acquired Ziylo, Inc. This acquisition helped strengthen and expand the market for Novo Nordisk’s insulin delivery system as Ziylo offered its glucose binding molecular platform to Novo Nordisk. This platform helped develop glucose-responsive insulins.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜:

With COVID-19, the supply chain of the raw materials required to manufacture human insulin drugs and delivery devices has been disrupted in many countries. In addition, the market growth of human insulin drugs and delivery devicesis also declining as the manufacturers of these drugs and devices have slowed down their production because of the pandemic. Therefore, COVID 19 is expected to have a significant impact on human insulin drugs and delivery devices market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

• Rise in prevalence of type 2 diabetes cases all across the world is a factor acting as a driver for the growth of the human insulin drugs and delivery devices market.

• In addition, the advancements in insulin devices design along with favorable reimbursements in healthcare systems all across the world is also acting as a driver for the human insulin drugs and delivery devices market.

• With a sedentary lifestyle, people are more prone to develop diabetes these days. Therefore, changing lifestyle is also helping in propelling the market of human insulin drugs and delivery devices.

• However, the high cost associated with the manufacturing of insulin drugs and delivery devices is acting as a restraint for the market. Furthermore, approval of novel delivery device for human insulin is also difficult due to the presence of stringent regulations for the launch of medical devices.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Product:

• Human Insulin Drugs

• Human Insulin Delivery Devices

By Drug:

• Insulin Analogs and Biosimilar

o Long-Acting Biosimilar

o Rapid-Acting Biosimilar

o Premixed Biosimilar

• Human Insulin Biologics

o Short-Acting Biologics

o Intermediate-Acting Biologics

o Premixed Biologics

By Delivery Device:

• Syringes

• Pens

o Disposable Pens

o Reusable Pens

• Pen Needles

o Standard Pen Needles

o Safety Pen Needles

By Application:

• Type I Diabetes

• Type II Diabetes

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the human insulin drugs and delivery devices industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the human insulin drugs and delivery devices market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the human insulin drugs and delivery devices market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Novo Nordisk A/S Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi, B. Braun Melsungen AG, AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG,, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bayer AG, Merck and Co. Inc.,

