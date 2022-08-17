Global Coated, Engraved, And Heat-Treated Metal Products Market Growth Trajectory

Coated, Engraved, And Heat-Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Coated, Engraved, And Heat-Treated Metal Products Global Market Report 2022”, the coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products market share is expected to grow from $180.08 billion in 2021 to $197.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal product market is expected to grow to $275.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.7%. The coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products market growth has benefitted from the rapid growth in the automotive industry during the historic period.

Key Trends In The Coated, Engraved, And Heat-Treated Metal Products Market

Coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products market trends include laser engraving system technology which is being highly used by the companies involved in the engraving etching and chasing of metals. Laser engraving and laser etching are contact-free, reduce surface damage, are durable and are safer than toxic solvents, inkjet and acids. Laser engravings are faster than hand engraving, and dot-peen markings. Its applications comprise product labelling and coding in the electronics industry (mobile phones, tablets, etc.), tool construction, and medical technology.

Overview Of The Coated, Engraved, And Heat-Treated Metal Products Market

The coated, engraved and heat-treated metal products market consists of sales of products derived from coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that heat treat metals and metal products.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Heat Treated Metal Products, Coated, Engraved Metal Products and Allied Services to Manufacturers, Electroplated, Plated, Polished, Anodized, and Colored Metal Products

• By Treatment: Spheroidizing, Stress Relieving, Quenching and Tempering, Normalizing

• By Application: Manufacturing, Automotive, Others

• By Geography: The global coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Bodycote plc, Valmont Industries Inc, Voestalpine AG, Womble Company Inc, and NCI Building Systems Inc.

