Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Estimated To Grow At 7% Rate

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2022”, the processed nonferrous metal market share is expected to grow from $1.38 trillion in 2021 to $1.49 trillion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The global processed nonferrous metals market size is expected to grow to $1.96 trillion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Rapidly growing urban populations are expected to drive the demand for non-ferrous metal products in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market

Additive manufacturing (AM) is being widely used for manufacturing a wide range of metal products, which is predicted to be shaping the processed nonferrous metal market outlook. The transition of additive manufacturing from a product development tool to a production tool has been quick. Increased investment in metal AM technology is further leading to process improvements, lower productions costs in allied manufacturing industries. For instance, the global metal additive manufacturing market reached a CAGR of over 24% in 2020.

Overview Of The Processed Nonferrous Metal Market

The processed nonferrous metal market consists of sales of processed nonferrous metals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) primarily engaged in smelting ores into nonferrous metals and/or the primary refining of nonferrous metals (except aluminium) by electrolytic methods or other processes.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Smelted and Refined Nonferrous Metal (except Aluminum), Rolled, Extruded and Alloyed Copper, Rolled and Extruded Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum), Secondary Smelted, Refined and Alloyed Nonferrous Metal (except Copper and Aluminum)

By Process Type: Smelting and Refining, Rolling, Drawing, Extruding, Alloying, Others

By End-User Industry: Automotive, Electronic Power, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global processed nonferrous metal market segmentation is divided into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Jiangxi Copper Company, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, JXTG Holdings Inc, Grupo Mexico S.A.B. de C.V, Toyota Tsusho, MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSCm, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Glencore International, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd, and ThyssenKrupp AG.

Processed Nonferrous Metal Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of processed nonferrous metal market. The market report analyzes processed nonferrous metal global market size, processed nonferrous metal market growth drivers, processed nonferrous metal global market segments, processed nonferrous metal global market major players, processed nonferrous metal global market growth across geographies, and processed nonferrous metal global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The processed nonferrous metal market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

