Hospital Gowns Market Driving Factors, Restraints, and Opportunities | Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The patient gown segment of the Hospital gown market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period due to increase in hospital admissions due to increase in the incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. The surgical gown segment is expected to lead the hospital gown market as these gowns are worn by surgeons during major surgeries. Additionally, the number of people requiring surgery for diseases such as cancer can help boost the market for hospital gowns.

๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‚๐Ž๐•๐ˆ๐ƒ-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐๐š๐ง๐๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐œ:

With the outbreak of COVID-19, the supply chain of the raw materials required to manufacture hospital gowns has been disrupted in many countries. In addition, the market growth of hospital gowns is also declining as the manufacturers of these gowns have slowed down their production due to the pandemic. Therefore, COVID-19 is expected to have a significant impact on the hospital gowns market.

๐“๐จ๐ฉ ๐ˆ๐ง๐Ÿ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ

The number of surgeries worldwide is increasing day by day. To maintain hygiene during this procedure, hospital gowns play a major role. This factor is acting as a growth factor for the hospital gown market. A lack of precautions and hygiene has led to an increase in the incidence of hospital-acquired infections. This is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the hospital gown market. In addition, the incidence of burns, road accidents and trauma has increased worldwide, resulting in higher hospital admissions. During treatment, medical gowns play an important role, so these factors help the growth of the hospital gown market. However, some patients avoid hospitalization due to unaffordability of health care. This may hinder the growth of the hospital gown market.

The Asia-Pacific hospital gown market is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period due to the increasing incidence of diabetic foot ulcers requiring surgery. With increased awareness in the region, people are more open to hospitalizing themselves and getting proper medical care.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐

By Usability:

โ€ข Disposable

โ€ข Reusable

By Gown Type:

โ€ข Surgical Gown

โ€ข Non-surgical Gown

โ€ข Patient Gown

By End User:

โ€ข Hospital

โ€ข Specialty Clinic

โ€ข Others

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข This study presents the analytical depiction of the hospital gowns industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

โ€ข The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the hospital gowns market share.

โ€ข The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the growth scenario of the hospital gowns market.

โ€ข Porterโ€™s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers in the market.

โ€ข The report provides a detailed analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

Standard Textile Co., Inc. Cardinal Health, Aramark, Medline Industries, Inc., 3M Company, Stryker, PRIMED Medical Products, Inc., Angelica Corporation, AmeriPride Services Inc., Dynarex Corporation

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.