SALE OF CHAMPIONS INVESTS IN TOMORROW'S AGRICULTURAL LEADERS

ILLINOIS, August 16 - First Lady Outbids Governor to Take Home Champion Steer





SPRINGFIELD, IL - Being in the Governor's Sale of Champions is something all livestock exhibitors dream about, but few are able to accomplish. Each year, this marquee event of the Illinois State Fair Ag Day festivities showcases the hard work and dedication of the youth in the agriculture industry.





For the third year, Governor JB Pritzker ended up in a bidding war for the Grand Champion Steer with none other than his wife, First Lady MK Pritzker. He drove up the price, but it was the First Lady who took home the Grand Champion Steer with a bid of $105,000, tying the record she set in 2021.





In addition to being spotlighted before the crowd on Tuesday night, these Grand Champion exhibitors, along with the Reserve Grand Champion exhibitors, will receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their animal. The exhibitors use the funds towards their college education or invest it back into projects for next year.





"These exhibitors are the future of agriculture in our state and represent the best of the best," said Jerry Costello II, Director, Illinois Department of Agriculture. "The Sale of Champions is the cherry on top of the Illinois State Fair. To see our youth in agriculture rewarded for the work that they put into these animals is my favorite aspect of the Illinois State Fair."





CME Group also realizes the importance of education, which is why they have donated $50,000 in scholarships to this year's Sale of Champions and for last decade.





Below are the results of the 2022 Commodity Auction and the 2022 Sale of Champions. It should be noted that the Grand Champion Steer will be donated to the Central Illinois Foodbank.





Commodity Exhibitor Location Purchases Price Champion Chihuahua Cheese V&V Supreme Chicago, IL Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds $700 Champion Medium White Cheddar Cheese Foremost Farms Inc. Marshfield, WI IL State Auctioneer Past Champion and Friends $500 Champion Cotija Cheese Nuestro Queso, LLC Chicago, IL U of I College of Aces $700 Champion Vanilla Yogurt Deerland Dairy Freeport, IL Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds $350 Champion Banana-Licious Chocolate Ice Cream Oberweis Dairy North Aurora, IL Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds $400 Champion Bacon Leiding's Meats & Catering Danville, IL Cindy Cagwin-Johnston $800 Champion Bone-In Ham Eickman's Processing Co. Inc. Seward, IL Area Mechanical $800 Champion Beef Jerky Korte Meat Processing Highland, IL George Obernagel and Jo Hampton $750 Champion Snack Sticks Turasky Meats Springfield, IL U of I College of Aces $850 Champion Cooked Bratwurst Korte Meat Processing Highland, IL Illinois Association of Meat Processors $700 Best of Show Wine Blue Sky Vineyard Makanda, IL Rebecca Clark and Kristi Jones $850 Grand Champion Honey Joyce and Mike Dullenty Springfield, IL Wayne Rosenthal $900 Best in Show Dairy Goat's Milk Lillian Lee Glenarm, IL Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds $825

Animal Exhibitor County Purchasers Price Grand Champion Rabbit Market Pen Chesney Thorton Piatt Robert Nelson/AgriVest Farm Management, George Obernagel and Darren Bailey for Governor $7,600 New Record Overall Breeding Poultry Champions Natalie Palmquist, Austin Ater Luke & Jesgarz Marty and Donna Davis- McDonalds $5,000 Land of Lincoln Supreme Champion Dairy Cow Print Kamber Kilgus Livingston Midwest Dairy, St. Louis Dairy Council & Friends of Kamber Kilgus $5,500 New Record Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Meat Goat Maddox Horner Jasper Jeff Ellerbrock/AgriGold, Hummel Family - Dale & Holly, Rich Kiefer/Kiefer Farms, Brian, Rinderer/AgriGold, Skyride $5,500 Grand Champion Meat Goat Nolan Hoge McDonough George Obernagel, Rich DeSchepper & Eric, Faugust/Syngenta , Ed Teefey/Farmer State Bank $6,500 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Market Lamb Nalaney Guyer Crawford Pivot Bio and Springfield Plastics $5,000 Grand Champion Market Lamb Carter Hoge McDonough North American Midway Entertainment $8,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Barrow Ella Bobell Logan Bayer Crop Science $18,000 Grand Champion Barrow Drake Fletcher Menard CME Group $25,000 Land of Lincoln Grand Champion Steer Cole Caldwell Peoria BRANDT $30,000 Grand Champion Steer Ashtin Guyer Scott MK Pritzker $105,000







