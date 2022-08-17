Insights Into The Global ISO Tank Container Market 2022-2031 Forecast Period

ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "ISO Tank Container Global Market Report 2022”, the ISO tank container market size is expected to grow from $0.99 billion in 2021 to $1.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2%. The global ISO tank containers market share is expected to grow to $1.57 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. According to the ISO tank container market analysis, the growing petrochemical industry is expected to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The ISO Tank Container Market

ISO tank container market trends include the usage of the internet of things (IoT) for remote monitoring of ISO tank containers which is shaping the market. The IoT is a system of internet-connected objects that can collect and transfer data over a wireless network without human intervention. Many companies operating in the ISO tank container sector are increasingly partnering with companies offering IoT software. For instance, in July 2021, Arkema, a France-based chemicals company collaborated with Nexxiot a Swiss company offering digital logistics solutions. This collaboration seeks to digitize Arkema's ISO tank (tank container) and rail freight wagon fleets, utilizing Nexxiot's IoT devices and intelligent cloud platform to help Arkema clients achieve end-to-end visibility, increase quality standards, and improve the overall service experience.

Overview Of The ISO Tank Container Market

The ISO tank container market consists of sales of tank containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing intermodal ISO tank containers for transporting liquid products. The ISO tank container is designed and manufactured as per the guidelines defined by the International Organization of Standardization (ISO). The ISO tank containers are suitable for different modes of transportation and can transport both hazardous and non-hazardous products.

Market Segmentation

• By Container Type: Dry Container, Thermal and Refrigerated Container, Tank Container, Open Top Container, Insulated Container, Flat Rack Container, Others

• By Transport Mode: Road, Rail, Marine

• By Application: Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial Gas, Others

• By Geography: The global ISO tank container market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd, Nantong Tank Container CO. Ltd, CXIC Group Containers Company Limited, Singamas Container, Welfit Oddy, Danteco Industries BV, Bewellcn Shanghai, Chart Industries Inc, Corban Energy Group, and Cryeng Group.

