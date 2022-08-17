Diatomaceous Earth Market 2030 : Huge Demand in Medical and Healthcare Applications, Research by Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Diatomaceous Earth market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Diatomaceous Earth Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2030 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Diatomaceous Earth during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include EP Minerals LLC (The U.S), Showa Chemical Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Dicalite Management Group (The U.S), Imerys S.A(France), Diatomite SP CJSC (The U.K.), Jilin Yuan Tong Mineral Co., Ltd (China), Qingdao Sanxing Diatomite Co., Ltd. (China), Calgon Carbon Corporation (The U.S.), Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (Canada), Perma-Guard (The U.S)

Diatomaceous Earth Overview:-

The global diatomaceous earth market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register significant revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Benefits associated with the product including light weightiness, high absorptivity, and high porosity, make it ideal for use as an absorbent and filter medium. The expanding application scope of diatomite filters in portable water treatment and biological filtration is likely to fuel revenue growth over the forecasted period. Furthermore, increased product adoption as an outstanding filtration material for beer and other beverages will also influence growth in the coming years.

Diatomaceous earth is a powder made from diatomite, which is a sedimentary rock made up of the skeletal remains of single-celled aquatic plants known as diatoms. As one diatom generation gets replaced by another over millions of years, the skeletons begin to amass on the sea bed and on the bottom of lakes to create diatomite deposits. The product is widely used in applications in water filtration, food & beverages, and healthcare among others. Given the product's use as an absorbent in personal care products and the strong demand for hygiene-based beauty goods the market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Diatomaceous Earth market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Anhydrous substance

Baked Product

Flux Calcined

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Filter Aids

Fillers

Absorbents

Construction materials

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Diatomaceous Earth during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

