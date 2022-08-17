Green Tires Market 2022 – 2028 : Growing popularity and demand for fuel-efficient tires are propelling market growth

Market Size – USD 97.62 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Green Tires Market size is estimated to reach USD 239.13 Billion from USD 97.62 Billion in 2021, delivering a CAGR of 10.6% through 2030. The market growth is driven by the growing awareness about environmental damage incurred by vehicular emissions and the cumulative amount of pollutants emitted by the automobile industry.

Increasing focus on curbing negative impacts on the environment and human health is fuelling the adoption of green tires. The fuel-efficient tires are gaining major popularity. In addition, a significant rise in the price of diesel and gasoline is prompting a shifting interest of automakers to green tires. Moreover, beneficial properties of green tires such as improved mileage and lower emissions will boost product adoption over the coming years.

The growth of autonomous vehicles and substitute powertrains (hybrid & electrical), coupled with the evolution of shared/fleet vehicle use, is also leading to increased green tire deployment. The integration of these tires over the traditional ones can significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions. For instance, an annual reduction of up to 45 million tons of CO2 emissions could be realized in the United States alone with the addition of precipitated silica to tire treads. Growing consumer awareness and interest in sustainability is likely to reinforce green tires market trends through 2030.

To get a sample copy of the report, click on @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1702

Top Profiled in the Green Tires Market Report:

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Continental AG

• Michelin SCA

• Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Hankook Tire & Technology

• Pirelli & C. S.p.A

• Kumho Tire

• Zhongce Rubber Group Co Ltd

• Nokian Tyres Plc

• Cheng Shin Rubber Industry Co

Market Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• On-Road

• Off-Road

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

• Aftermarket

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Silica Incorporated Rubber

• Butyl Rubber

• Silane Incorporated Rubber

• Others

Buy Premium Reports @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1702

Key Takeaways of the Green Tires Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Green Tires industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Green Tires Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Green Tires Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1702

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

