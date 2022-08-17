Venous thromboembolism treatment market Share, Growth, Statistics, Industry Size, Development, Trend, End User Analysis

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venous thromboembolism (VTE), which includes deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism, is a common disorder with at least 250,000 new cases each year in the United States alone. Treatment for VTE includes anticoagulation, which is initially achieved with parenterally administered anticoagulants followed by a longer course of oral vitamin K antagonist therapy.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜:

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world. COVID-19 has created new challenges that are requiring manufacturers to innovate at speeds they never have before. Supply chain disruptions, social distancing on high-touch assembly lines, limited ability to travel, and the need for oversight add significant complexity to today’s processes. The outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has created a global health crisis that has had a deep impact on the manufacturing market there is a shortage in supply of raw materials from Chinese manufacturers which has resulted in a severe demand-supply gap. The manufacturers are further expected to be stranded on raw material orders owing to the logistics industry being significantly impacted due to lockdown amid COVID-19. There has also been a shortage of beds in hospital as the majority of beds are assigned to COVID-19 patients who require critical care. This has all affected the market adversely causing a slowdown in the venous thromboembolism treatment market due to shortage of workforce, supply and manufacturing.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬:

The introduction of low molecular weight heparin and related inhibitors of factor Xa (such as the pentasaccharide Fondaparinux™) has arguably addressed the clinical need for better parenteral anticoagulants. These agents have high bioavailability and require less monitoring than unfractionated heparin.

Pharmacological agents used in the treatment of VTE are all considered "high risk" drugs. The National Patient Safety Agency is consulting with stakeholders on the safe use of anticoagulants and will issue guidance later this year. In the consultation document the NPSA identified a number of high-risk areas including staff competence, training, guidelines, communication and patient information.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Type:

• Upper Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

• Lower Pneumatic Compression Sleeves

• Permanent Inferior Vena Cava Filters

• Retrievable Inferior Vena Cava Filters

• Embolectomy Balloon Catheters

• Percutaneous Thrombectomy Devices

• Catheter-Directed Thrombolysis (CDT) Devices

• Non-Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps

• Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps without Gradient

• Segmented Pneumatic Compression Pumps with Calibrated Gradient

By Indication:

• Deep Venous Thrombosis

• Pulmonary Embolism

By End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Surgical centers

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global venous thromboembolism treatment industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global venous thromboembolism treatment market share.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global venous thromboembolism treatment market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed global venous thromboembolism treatment market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Argon Medical Devices

• Arjo

• Boston Scientific

• Cardinal Health (Medtronic)

• Cook Medical

• DJO Global

• Koninklijke Philips N.V

• Stryker

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

