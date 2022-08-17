Retargeting Software Market is Expected to grow at 15% CAGR and Estimated to Reach USD 8.87 Bn by 2029
Retargeting Software Market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, organization and application
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the retargeting software market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 8.87 billion by 2029, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Retargeting software also aids businesses in serving display advertising to users throughout the internet, monetizing lost website traffic, and tracking website visitors using pixels, which are embedded in a company's website using JavaScript. These pixels notify retargeting platforms when a visitor leaves the site, allowing them to show tailored adverts depending on the pages the individual visited on the original website.
Segmentation : Global Retargeting Software Market
The retargeting software market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, organization and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Offering
Solutions
Services
On the basis of offering, the retargeting software market is segmented into solutions, services.
Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Hybrid
On the basis of deployment mode, the retargeting software market is segmented into on-premises, cloud-based, hybrid.
Organization
Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
On the basis of organization, the retargeting software market is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises.
Application
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Government
Education
Healthcare
Corporate
Industrial Manufacturing
Retail
Other
On the basis of application, the retargeting software market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government, education, healthcare, corporate, industrial manufacturing, retail, other.
Major Market Competitors/Players
(US)
OptiMonk (Hungary)
SteelHouse (US)
HOCKEYCURVE GROWTH SOLUTIONS PVT LTD (India)
Justuno, Inc (US)
Criteo (France)
PixelMe (France)
Inuvo, Inc. (US)
NextRoll, Inc (US)
Perfect Audience (US)
Match2One AB. (Sweden)
Marin Software. (UD)
Alphonso Inc. (US)
RTB House (Poland)
Laserfiche (US)
Fabricated Software (US), Office Gemini (US)
Lucion Technologies (US)
Ideagen (UK)
LSSP (UK)
Docpoint Solutions (US)
Ademero (US)
Zoho (India)
