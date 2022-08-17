Ethylene Glycol Market is Expected to Gain Growth at a Potential Rate of 4.14% by 2029: Future Prospects & Growth Status

Ethylene Glycol Market

Ethylene Glycol Market value is expected USD 34.21 billion by 2029.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethylene Glycol Market study by “Data Bridge Market Research” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the Ethylene Glycol Market scope, Market segmentation, and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years. Ethylene glycol is an organic compound that is used in the production of polyester fibre as a raw material. It serves as a coolant in automobile engines. It also serves as a heat transfer agent. Furthermore, mixing ethylene glycol with water has the added benefit of preventing corrosion, acid degradation, and the growth of certain bacteria. MEG is a key raw material in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET made from MEG is used to make bottles of drinking water, carbonated drinks, and food packaging.

Ethylene Glycol Market Study report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the ethylene glycol market are:

DuPont (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

DAIKIN (Japan)

Dow (U.S.)

3M (U.S.)

H.B. Fuller Company (U.S.)

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION (U.S.)

Sealed Air (U.S.)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Arkema (France)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc., (Japan)

Braskem (Brazil)

TotalEnergies (France)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Biome Bioplastics (UK),

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (Thailand)

KURARAY CO., LTD. (Japan)

Ethylene Glycol Market Insight:

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the ethylene glycol market was valued at USD 29.12 billion in 2021 and is to reach an estimated value of 34.21 billion by the end of the forecast period and to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period and Data Bridge Market Research report on ethylene glycol market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

The organic compound ethylene glycol has the formula (CH2OH)2. It is a toxic, colourless, odourless, low-volatility, viscous, and hygroscopic liquid. It is completely miscible with water and a wide range of organic liquids. Hydroxyl groups on glycols are subjected to the standard alcohol chemistry, yielding a wide range of possible derivatives.

Market Segmentation:-

The ethylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

Type

Monoethylene glycol (MEG)

Di-ethylene glycol (DEG)

Tri-ethylene glycol (TEG)

Application

Polyester fiber and films

Polyethylene terephthalate

Antifreeze and coolant

Others

Ethylene Glycol Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The ethylene glycol market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country type, type and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the ethylene glycol market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Asia-Pacific currently dominates the ethylene glycol market and will continue to do so during the forecast period due to factors such as rising disposable income and improved living standards in many countries in the region. However, due to the presence of major automotive players and a thriving polyethylene terephthalate resin industry in the United States and Canada, North America will continue to project the highest growth rate for this period.

Post COVID-19 Impact on Ethylene Glycol Market

Many products saw a significant drop in demand as a result of the global lockdown and supply chain disruptions. Because of the outbreak of COVID-19, the textile industries have halted production. Fabric production is currently halted because people are not permitted to go shopping. Despite the fact that many industries are in crisis, the pharmaceutical industry is still operating in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for personal protective equipment like face masks and disinfectants. Because ethylene glycol has antibacterial properties, it is an excellent disinfectant during this crisis. In hospitals, ethylene glycol is used to sterilise surgical instruments. As a result of this pandemic, the global ethylene glycol market is experiencing significant growth.

Recent Development

ExxonMobil and SABIC announced the successful launch of Gulf Coast Growth Ventures' world-class manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas, in January 2022. A mono-ethylene glycol unit with an annual capacity of 1.1 million metric tons is part of the new facility's operations.

SABIC announced the start-up of the Ethylene Glycol Plant – 3 at its manufacturing affiliate, Jubail United Petrochemical Company (United), in November 2021, with an estimated annual production capacity of 700,000 metric tons of mono-ethylene glycol.

Essential Stakeholders of the market:

Advisory Group

Manufacturers

Suppliers

Downstream Vendors

Major Manufacturing organizations

Ethylene Glycol Market Dynamics

This section deals with understanding the market drivers, advantages, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:

Availability Of Raw Materials And Low Transportation Costs

The availability of raw materials and low transportation costs are the major factors driving the growth of the ethylene glycol market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Rising Popularity For Bio-Based Ethylene Glycol

The availability of advanced ethylene glycol production technology, rising popularity for bio-based ethylene glycol, rising natural gas production, and rising demand from the textile industry are expected to drive the growth of the ethylene glycol market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Restraints

However, a lack of universal directives pertaining to ethylene glycol applications, as well as strict rules and regulations, will restrain the ethylene glycol market in the forecast period of 2022-2029, whereas fluctuation in raw material prices will challenge market growth in the above-mentioned forecast period.

