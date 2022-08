Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Testing Market Seeking New Highs Current Trends and Growth rivers

STD market report provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with current trends and future estimations.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STD market growth is strongly driven by high incidence rates and increase in prevalence rates of STDs such as chlamydia, syphilis, and gonorrhea. Moreover, implementation of national screening programs to improve and increase the STD diagnosis in many key geographies such as U.S., UK, Canada, and support in reimbursement for STDs testing are further supporting the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing market growth. However, there is social stigma associated with patients visiting specialized STD clinics which refrain patients from STD diagnosis. Moreover, huge proportion of patients infected with STDs are based in out-of-reach geographic areas which significantly limits the diagnosis of STDs. Such factors are expected to restrain the STD testing market growth.

๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ :

This report provides comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of prominent market players such as Abbott laboratories, Becton Dickinson Company, BioMรฉrieux, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Diasorin Molecular LLC, Hologic, Inc., Orasure Technologies, Inc., Roche Holding AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

At present, STDs are considered as one of the most critical health challenges globally. Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and herpes simplex virus are some of the highly prevalent STDs. The STD testing market has gained prominence in the recent years due to high prevalence of major STDs worldwide and as a result, increase in need for STD diagnosis. However, limited access to STD diagnosis in majority of the population from developing regions is expected to restrain the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing market growth.

๐Š๐„๐˜ ๐ ๐ˆ๐๐ƒ๐ˆ๐๐†๐’ ๐Ž๐ ๐“๐‡๐„ ๐’๐“๐”๐ƒ๐˜

โ€ข By intubation, the orotracheal intubation segment held the largest sexually transmitted diseases (STD) testing market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

โ€ข By application, the anesthesia segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.

โ€ข By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest sexually transmitted diseases testing market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period.



