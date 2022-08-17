Global Cement And Concrete Products Market Growth Trajectory

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2022”, the cement and concrete products market size is expected to grow from $326.60 billion in 2021 to $360.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global cement and concrete product market size is expected to grow to $510.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.1%. According to the cement and concrete products market overview, governments globally launched initiatives to provide funds and subsidies to make housing affordable, especially for low-income families, which drove the cement and concrete products industry growth.

Key Trends In The Cement And Concrete Products Market

According to the cement and concrete products global market overview, cement manufacturing plants are increasingly using digital technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) to improve plant efficiencies. IoT is a network of physical devices that communicate over the internet. Cement and concrete products market trends include IoT which helps in remote monitoring and predictive maintenance of a cement plant. Remote monitoring is used to oversee operations of big vehicles in the quarries and to report on key metrics such as fuel consumption per ton and operating hours. IoT can also be used to predict potential malfunctions and maintenance needs. In cement plants, predictive maintenance can improve up-time on critical cement equipment such as grinding mills and kilns. Other applications of IoT in the cement industry include tracking and measuring the durability of concrete mixture, reporting on compliance to international standards, and connected logistics to improve quarry production. Zoom link, a ready-mix concrete production equipment manufacturer, is actively testing data-based metrics to improve operations of vehicles used in quarries.

Overview Of The Cement And Concrete Products Market

The cement and concrete products market consists of sales of cement and concrete products and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture cement and concrete products such as concrete pipes, bricks, and paving blocks.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Concrete Pipe, Brick, and Block, Others

• By Product: Rapid Hardening Cement, Low Heat Cement, White Cement, Hydrophobic Cement, Others (Colored Cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement)

• By Application: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: The global cement and concrete products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as China National Building Material Group Co.Ltd, LafargeHolcimLtd, HeidelbergCement AG, Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, CRH plc, Votorantim S.A, Cemex SAB de CV, UltraTech Cement Limited, Grasim Industries Limited, and Taiheiyo Cement Corporation.

