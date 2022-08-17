UK Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to Generate $1,755.06 million by 2027- Growth Drivers and Future Scenarios

UK Family Indoor Entertainment Centers Market

Family entertainment centers are attracting families in large numbers, which is expected to positively impact revenue growth of the market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Favorable youth demographics and continuous launch of new FECs supporting family activities, F&B integration, and participatory play boost the growth of the UK family/indoor entertainment centers market. In addition, increase in number of malls positively impacts the growth of the market. However, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home and mobile gaming hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in investments in new games and attractions.

According to the report, the UK family/indoor entertainment centers industry $715.14 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,755.06 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on type, the children entertainment centers (CECs) segment held more than one-third of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. This is attributed to focus toward child/parent interactions along with child play activities and entertainment for children. However, the location-based entertainment centers (LBECs) segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period, owing to integration of virtual reality in LBECs that became an attractive option for curious consumers and VR aficionados.

Based on activity area, the arcade studios segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around one-fourth of the global family/indoor entertainment centers market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2027. This is attributed to rise in spending by children and young age members on entertainment activities in arcade studios. However, the AR & VR gaming zones segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period. This is due to its realistic and engaging experiences for not only children but also adults.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share of the global family/indoor entertainment centers industry, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to presence of a large number of players and rise in popularity of adventurous games and sports. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in number of malls in countries such as India, China, and other developing countries.

Some of the key UK family/indoor entertainment centers industry players profiled in the report include Richardson's Family Entertainment Centre, Fun Farm Lincoln Family Entertainment Centre, The Walt Disney Company, Kidzania, Legoland, Tenpin, Time Twisters, Genesis Centre, Hunstanton Pier, and Superbowl UK. This study includes UK family/indoor entertainment centers market trends, UK family/indoor entertainment centers market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Covid-19 Scenario

• Owing to lockdown implemented in many countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, many activity centers such as arcade studios, gaming zones, and physical activity centers were closed to curb the spread from cross-contamination. This affected the overall revenue negatively.

• There has been economic instability at destinations such as amusement park, arcades, and others and almost 90–92% of such parks faced a complete ban on dining at their restaurants as well. This, in turn, reduced the overall revenue streams.

• The family/indoor entertainment centers market is expected to recover steadily post-pandemic as government authorities of different countries permit these centers to run with full capacity.

