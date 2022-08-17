Electronic Expansion Valves Market to Reach USD 1,234.5 Mn by 2029 and to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2%

Electronic Expansion Valves Market

The electronic expansion valves market is segmented on the basis of types, materials, category and application

Electronic expansion valves market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the electronic expansion valves market to reach USD 1,234.5 million by 2029 and to exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% for the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The electronic expansion valve or EEV basically control the flow of refrigerant entering a direct expansion evaporator. These valves generally do this in response to signals sent to them by an electronic controller. A small motor is used to open and close the valve port. They are highly used in various end users such as industrial, automotive, commercial and residential.

The combination of flexibility of the electronic valve and extensive product customization availability will emerge as the major factor driving market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Furthermore, the increasing deployment of air conditioning systems in commercial spaces such as offices, hotels, airports, educational institutions, hospitals, museums, and others will further aggravate the market value.

Segmentation : Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market

On the basis of types, the electronic expansion valves market has been segmented into automatic expansion valves, thermostatic expansion valves, electronic expansion valves, capillary tubes and float valves.

Based on materials, the electronic expansion valves market has been segmented into solenoid, stainless steel, piezo and others.

On the basis of category, the electronic expansion valves market has been segmented into electromagnetic EEV and electric EEV.

On the basis of application, the electronic expansion valves market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, commercial and residential.

Major Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the electronic expansion valves market report are Sanhua, CAREL INDUSTRIES S.p.A., PARKER HANNIFIN CORP., Curtiss-Wright.; ALFA LAVAL, Valvitalia SpA; AVK Flow Control, Apollo Valves, HAM-LET GROUP, SAMSON CONTROLS, Dwyer Instruments LTD., Swagelok Company, Danfoss, Fujikoki Corporation, SAGINOMIYA SEISAKUSHO, INC., MAHLE GmbH, Zhejiang DUNAN Artificial Environment co., LTD, LG Electronics., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Schneider Electric Group and Emerson Electric Co., among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Key Questions Answered

What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Growth & Sizing?

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Electronic Expansion Valves Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

