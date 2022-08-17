Global Shipping Containers Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022”, the shipping containers market size is expected to grow from $9.37 billion in 2021 to $10.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The global shipping containers market share is expected to grow to $13.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.5%. According to the shipping containers market research, an increase in demand for cargo transportation through ships contributed to the shipping containers industry growth.

Overview Of The Shipping Containers Market

The shipping containers market consists of the sales of shipping containers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing shipping containers with suitable strength to withstand handling, storage, and shipment. Shipping containers range from ubiquitous corrugated boxes to large steel boxes used for intermodal shipments. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Dry Storage Container, Flat Rack Container, Refrigerated Container, Special-Purpose Container, Open Top Container, Double Door Container, Others

• By Container Size: Small Container, Large Container, High Cube Container

• By End-User: Food and Beverages, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Industrial Products, Vehicle Transport, Others

• By Geography: The global shipping containers market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Hoover Container Solutions, CXIC Group, Shanghai Universal Logistics Equipment, Maersk Container Industry, Charleston Marine Containers, Hoover Container Solutions, CIMC, Sea Box, TLS Offshore Containers International Pvt Ltd, and China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.

Shipping Containers Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of shipping containers global market. The market report analyzes shipping containers global market size, shipping containers global market growth drivers, shipping containers global market segments, shipping containers market major players, shipping containers market growth across geographies, and shipping containers market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The shipping containers market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

