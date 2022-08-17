Digestive Enzymes Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.7% | Amway Corporation, Country Life LLC, Abbott Nutrition.

Digestive Enzymes Market 2031

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors driving the growth of the global Digestive enzymes market include increasing prevalence of digestive problems, increase in unhealthy lifestyles by population, and growth in aging population. However, lack of knowledge about proper dosage amounts and presence of alternatives to digestive enzyme supplements are expected to hinder market growth. surge in number of fitness centers and gymnasiums has also increased demand for dietary supplements, increase in awareness about GI health, and focus on preventive disease management are other digestive enzymes market trends.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐳𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the digestive enzymes industry in a fairly negative way, like various other enzyme industries were affected. For instance, according to a review article by Wiley Online Library first published in June 2022, furin is a protease related to coronavirus cell entrance as it is responsible for cleavage of SARS-CoV-2 S protein in lung cells and primary human airway epithelial cells in a transmembrane serine protease-2 (TMPRSS2)-expression dependent manner. However, physiological consequences of inhibiting that enzyme are not known yet. Moreover, according to a study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology in July 2020, as compared with non-severe COVID-19 patients, severe COVID-19 patients have higher levels of aspartate aminotransferase, alanine aminotransferase, and total bilirubin (TBL).

Overall, the COVID-19 pandemic had a fairly negative impact on the digestive enzymes market share owing to various restrictions imposed on the production and transport of products. However, this situation is expected to change during the digestive enzymes market forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

The digestive enzymes market is segmented into Origin, Enzyme Type and Applications. The digestive enzyme market is segmented into origin, enzyme type, application, and region.

By Origin:

• Animal

• Microbial

• Plant

By Enzyme Type:

• Carbohydrase

• Protease

• Lipase

• Other Enzyme Types

By Applications:

• Prescription Medicine

• Sports Nutrition

• Infant Nutrition

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By origin, the microbial segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2031.

• By enzyme type, the protease segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

• By application, the sports nutrition segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

• Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include Allergan PLC Abbvie Inc., Amway Corporation, Country Life LLC., Garden Of Life Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Metagenics, Inc., Abbott Nutrition., Johnson & Johnson, Archer Daniels Midland Company (DeerLand Enzymes),

