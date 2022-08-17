Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market Size Predicted to Increase at a Positive CAGR of 22.0% by 2027 | Emergen Research
The rising application into personalized medicine and nutrition and growing technological advancements in metagenomics is driving the demand for the market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,098.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The human microbiome therapeutics market is forecasted to augment rapidly due to the rising application of human microbiome therapeutics into personalized medicine and nutrition. Besides, the growing technological advancements in metagenomics and the therapeutic system is anticipated to further propel the market growth over the forecasted timeframe.
However, huge infrastructure and equipment costs and complicated laboratory bacteria development and isolation procedures are likely to impede market growth over the forecast timeline.
The reports cover key developments in the Human Microbiome Therapeutics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Human Microbiome Therapeutics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Human Microbiome Therapeutics in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.
Some major companies operating in the global market include:
Oxidien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, BiomX Ltd., LNC Therapeutics SA, Commense Inc, Embion Technologies SA, DermBiont, Inc, CoreBiome, Inc., Carbiotix AB, Biotagenics Inc., and Finch Therapeutics, among others.
Key Highlights from the Report
In August 2019, the completion of the construction of a new state-of-the-art production facility had been announced by BiomX Ltd. The new facility is based in Ness Ziona and will facilitate the clinical development of candidate phage products for BiomX and may be extended in the coming years to satisfy commercial manufacturing requirements. The development has been a significant phase on the way to clinical development in this current period of live biotherapeutics, which involves phages and also human-derived cells and bacteria.
During the forecast timeframe, the probiotics segment is expected to dominate the market. Probiotics are organisms, such as bacteria and yeasts, which provide health benefits when being consumed.
The small molecule therapies segment accounted for the largest market share, and, due to its extensive use, it was anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.
Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.
Detailed Regional Analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Emergen Research has segmented the global Human Microbiome Therapeutics Market on the basis of product, approach, therapeutic area, diseases, and region:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Prescription Drugs
Probiotics
Medical Foods
Prebiotics
Approach Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Microbial Consortia
Phage Cocktail
Small Molecule Therapies
Microbial Ecosystems
Genetically Modified Single Strain Bacteria
Single Strain Whole Bacteria
Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Autoimmune Disorders
Dermatological Disorders
Metabolic Disorders
Infectious Disease
Others
Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Crohn’s Disease
difficile
Diabetes
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Others
Key point summary of the report:
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.
It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.
The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.
It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.
The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.
The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.
