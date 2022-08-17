Asthma and COPD Drugs Market 2022 | Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2030

Asthma and COPD Drugs Market

Combination Drugs segment held a dominant position in 2020 and would continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Asthma and COPD drugs market by Disease and Medication Class: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030", the asthma and COPD drugs market size was valued at $32988.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $52049.54 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.64% from 2021 to 2030.

Key Findings Of Study

On the basis of diseases, the asthma segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.

On the basis of medication class, combination drug segment dominated the market in 2020.

On the basis of region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for a majority of the global asthma and COPD drugs market share in 2020, and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to the increase in number of asthma and COPD patients.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a negative impact on the growth of the asthma and COPD drugs market as most hospitals are not operating due to COVID-19 and the ongoing lockdowns in many countries. The COVID-19 virus has serious and life-threatening impact on patients with respiratory disorders. However, a huge number of clinics and hospitals across the globe were restructured to increase the hospital capacity for the patient diagnosed with COVID-19, and this is expected to increase the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory diseases, which contributes in the market growth.

Asthma is respiratory condition marked by attacks of spasm in the bronchi of lungs, causing difficulty in breathing. It is usually connected to allergic reactions or other forms of hypersensitivity. COPD is a group of respiratory diseases, in which there is constriction of airways and difficulty or discomfort in breathing.

The asthma and COPD can be prevented and treated with drugs such as corticosteroids, short-acting beta agonists, and anticholinergic drugs. In the acute asthmatic attack, patient feels difficulty to breathe due to sudden narrowing of bronchi, generally due to allergens. In acute asthmatic attack, bronchodilators give quick relief and can be life saving for patients.

Key Market Players

Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Novartis AG

Organon

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Vectura Group Plc



Key Market Segments

BY DISEASES

Asthma

COPD

BY MEDICATION CLASS

Combination Drugs

Short Acting Beta Agonists (SABA)

Long Acting Beta Agonists (LABA)

Leukotriene Antagonists (LTA)

Anticholinergics

Others

