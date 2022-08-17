Petroleum Jelly Market Report 2030 : Numerous Benefits for Skin Healing and Promotion of Glowing Skin

Reports And Data

The petroleum market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report titled ‘ Petroleum Jelly Market’ provides the reader with an exhaustive overview of the Petroleum Jelly industry. The report is inclusive of a concise market summary and contains market projections based on the present market situation, current market size, and revenue growth rate. The report elaborates on the key market dynamics including market growth drivers, opportunities, threats, and challenges. In this report, market analysts at Reports and Data have emphasized the ever-changing market growth patterns and the dynamic environment of the industry. Key attractions of the report include List of Tables and Figures, Research Methodology, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, Technological Breakthroughs, and Future Market Developments.

Petroleum jelly or petrolatum is a semi-solid mixture of hydrocarbons that has been widely promoted as a topical ointment for its healing properties. Consumers have been using petroleum jelly for cosmetic purposes and treatment for many ailments including genital rashes, toenail fungus, nosebleeds, itchy and scaly skin, rashes, and common colds, among others for several decades. Petroleum jelly is insoluble in water and is slightly soluble in alcohol. Majority applications of petroleum exploit its lubricating and coating properties. Petroleum jelly can prevent chapped hands and lips and soften nail cuticles as it reduces loss of moisture by preventing transepidermal water loss. Petroleum jelly is used to reduce friction between skin and clothing during various sports activities and is commonly used in the groin area of wrestlers and footballers.

Key Factors: Petroleum jelly has numerous benefits for skin healing and promotion of glowing skin owing to water-protective barrier properties of petroleum, which is its main ingredient. Petroleum jelly is highly effective in keeping the skin moist during post-surgery healing which makes it a suitable option for less dramatic skin injuries. Petroleum jelly is also one of the most effective occlusive moisturizer and creates a hydrophobic barrier over the skin to reduce trans-epidermal water loss. Petroleum jelly enables barrier repair while permeating throughout the stratum corneum and this has widely increased its use in cosmetics and personal care products. In addition, petroleum jelly is recommended as a viable treatment option by dermatologists for atopic dermatitis and this is expected to further boost its use and application and drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Royal Dutch Shell

Sonneborn LLC

Sasol

Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd.

Eastern Petroleum

Sovereign Chemicals & Cosmetics

Unisynth Group

Shimi Taghtiran Co.

Nippon Siero Co., Ltd.

Petrobras

Market Segmentation:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Industrial

Medical

Cosmetic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Textile

Food

Leather

Other

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

