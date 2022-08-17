Smart Lock Market : Growing at a CAGR of 15.0% : Will Hit USD 8.87 Billion by 2028 : Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis from Emergen Research, the size of the worldwide smart lock market is anticipated to reach USD 8.87 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

The rising adoption of smart home automation systems, growing preference for smart locks in commercial and corporate buildings, and rapid advancements in the smart lock technology are the major factors anticipated to propel market revenue growth over the forecast period. Additionally, there is an increasing need for safety and security of property, personal belongings, and other valuable items. Another major reason driving the market's revenue growth is the expanding use of smart locks in the hospitality industry to enhance in-room security and to control access to authorised people in establishments like factories, airports, banks, and defence zones, among others.

Smart locks are keyless entry devices with Internet of Things capabilities that allow users to remotely unlock doors using smartphones and other smart devices. Wi-Fi, mobile apps, and voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri are all used by smart locks to lock and unlock doors, provide access to visitors, and send alerts when doors are left open or unlocked. A smart lock with advanced functionality has been created thanks to developments in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based apps, and IoT connectivity.

Integrated access control systems offer regulated door control, user identification, and whole facility operation control. One of the main factors anticipated to further fuel the market's revenue growth is the rising need for these systems to offer a comfortable and secure smart home experience. In addition, the growing trend of shared living spaces among homeowners has greatly increased the requirement for remote access to properties, which has increased demand for smart locks and is projected to continue in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the Smart Lock market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Smart Lock market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Smart Lock in the global market. The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players involved:

Assa Abloy AB, Allegion Plc., dormakaba Holding AG, Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc., SALTO Systems, Onity, Inc., Samsung SDS, Panasonic Corporation, The Master Lock Company, and Godrej Group.

Key Highlights in the Report:

Between 2021 and 2028, the deadbolts category is anticipated to account for the biggest revenue share in the global market due to rising demand for deadbolts in residential and commercial buildings due to its increased durability and security features. Due to their simple installation and remote control, touch-screen deadbolts and smart deadbolts are becoming more and more popular, which is helping the segment's sales develop.

Because more residential and commercial buildings are utilising biometric smart locks that feature palm, face, iris, voice, and fingerprint recognition, the biometric segment's revenue is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR over the course of the projection period. The increase in demand for smart locks with 3D biometric fingerprint sensors and strong security software, which provide greater security and user convenience, can also be related to the segment's revenue rise.

Due to the rapid advancement of Wi-Fi networks, enhanced remote control capabilities of Wi-Fi-enabled smart locks, and real-time alerts sent by Wi-Fi-based smart locks that guarantee a higher level of security and a secure smart home experience, the Wi-Fi segment revenue is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart lock market on the basis of lock type, authentication method, communication protocol, application outlook, and region:

Lock Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Lever Handles

Deadbolts

Padlocks

Others

Authentication Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Pin Code

Biometric

RFID Cards

Communication Protocol Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Institutional & Government

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the leading players in the Smart Lock industry?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key applications of Smart Lock?

Which segment is expected to garner traction during the coming years?

What are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the market?

