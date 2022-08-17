Aptamers market is driven by Increase in R&D investments made by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Aptamers Market

Aptamers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High efficiency and low cost related to aptamers is driving the aptamers market growth. Aptamers are single stranded DNA or RNA molecules. They are basically peptide or oligonucleotide molecules that bind to specific target molecules like protein, lipid or nucleic acids. Aptamers can be generated very fast and used in process of inhibition, specific detection and characterization of proteins. Aptamers has several types of shapes for tendency to form helices or single stranded loops. Aptamers are thus transforming healthcare sector by its high specificity and selectivity. They can also be used in pharmaceutical leads, detection reagents and small molecules.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global aptamers market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the investments.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the aptamers market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the aptamers market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed aptamers market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.



Companies covered

Aptagen, LLC, Aptamer Sciences, Inc, AM Biotechnologies, Aptus Biotech S.L, Aptamer Solutions, Base Pair Biotechnologies, TriLink BioTechnologies, and Base Pair Biotechnologies.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies together with governments around the globe are working to address the COVID-19 outbreak, from supporting the development of vaccines to planning for medicines supply chain challenges. Currently, around 115 vaccine candidates and 155 molecules are in the R&D pipeline. Moreover, commonly used drugs such as Hydroxychloroquine have witnessed dramatic surge in demand for the management of COVID-19. Such high demand for these drugs has presented huge opportunity for manufacturers of COVID-19 management drugs, as many developed countries are short of these drugs. Owing to the demand for vaccine and treatment drugs for COVID-19, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to witness a significant growth in the future. Considering these factors, COVID-19 is expected to have significant impact on Aptamers Market.

Top Impacting factors:

Increase in R&D investments made by the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries is increasing the aptamers market growth.

Aptamers has more advantages as compared to other protein therapeutics in terms of size modification and synthetic accessibility as it binds to large molecules with high efficiency as compared to other antibodies.

Advancements made in the technology of SELEX (systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment) process for extracting high quality aptamers is expected to rise the growth of aptamers market.

Restrain factors like lowering in acceptance by the market for aptamers can be a threat for aptamers market growth. Lack of skilled professionals can also affect the growth of aptamers market over the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type

DNA-Based Aptamers

RNA-Based Aptamers

XNA-Based Aptamers

By Technology

SELEX (Systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment)

MARAS

Other Technologies

By Application

Therapeutics Development

Research and Development

Diagnostics

Other Applications

Questions answered in the aptamers market report:

Which are the leading market players active in aptamers market?

What current trends will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

What Segments and region will drive the market growth & why?

