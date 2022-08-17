Implantable Insulin Pump Market Top Key Players, Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

Implantable Insulin Pump Market

According to an article by the American Diabetes Association in 2020, people with diabetes are more likely to have serious complications from COVID-19.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of implantable insulin pump devices in the treatment of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes drives the growth of the worldwide Implantable insulin pump market. Moreover, growth in innovations in implantable insulin pump products and increase in the number of product approvals are other factors. Contributing to market growth.

The major factor driving the growth of the implantable insulin pump market is the increasing prevalence of diabetes across the globe. In addition, a sedentary and restless lifestyle increases all causes of death, doubles the risk of diabetes, because overweight or obesity, an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, which increases the prevalence of diabetes by 80%.

Increase in government spending on healthcare, technological advancements in implantable insulin pumps, increasing awareness about diabetes treatment, precision in dose delivery of implantable insulin pumps are other factors driving the market growth. However, stringent government regulations are expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Type:

• Closed-Loop Insulin Pump

• Open-Loop Insulin Pump

By Disease:

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

By End User:

• Hospitals

o Type 1 Diabetes

o Type 2 Diabetes

• Home Care

o Type 1 Diabetes

o Type 2 Diabetes

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• Based on type, the open-loop insulin pump segment held largest implantable insulin pump market share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of disease, the type 1 diabetes segment held largest market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment held largest implantable insulin pump market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key players profiled in this report include Apex Medical, CVS Health (Aetna Inc.), Diabeloop, Diamesco Co., Ltd, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Insulet Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, SOOIL Developments Co. Ltd, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

