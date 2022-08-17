With 14.2 % CAGR, Rice Noodles Market Size worth USD 5.10 billion by 2029 : Data Bridge Market Research

Rice Noodle Market

Rice noodles have become quite popular in other parts of the world. Fresh, frozen, and dried rice noodles in a variety of forms and textures are available

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Global Rice Noodle Market to account USD 5.10 billion by 2029 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period of 2022-2029. The rising popularity of Asian cuisine has been critical to the market's expansion.

Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Rice Noodles Market" which guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. Rice Noodles Market document provides a comprehensive synopsis of the study for the market and how it is impacting the Healthcare industry.

Market Summary:-

Rice noodles are created by combining rice flour and water. These noodles are considered to have originated in China. These noodles are available in a variety of shapes and sizes, including vermicelli, wide, stick, and others.

The rice noodle industry has experienced exceptional growth in recent years, and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Rising investments in research and development activities, the entry of new players, product innovation, technological breakthroughs, effective resource allocation, and growing competition among business rivals to expand its regional and customer base can all be attributed to the growth of the rice noodle industry.

Regional Analysis/Insights

Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of the global rice noodle market. The presence of a large consumer base of rice noodles in countries such as Japan, China, Indonesia, and others, combined with rising awareness about the benefits of rice noodles in other countries, will help in establishing the way for the growth of the Asia Pacific rice noodles market. North America is expected to have the fastest growth rate. The growing number of Asian restaurants, as well as the Asian population's migration to Canada, the United States, and Mexico, are major factors driving the regional market's expansion. The idea of instant rice noodles is also enticing many Americans to try the product. It is a viable diet option due to its ease of preparation.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Some of the major operating in the rice noodle market are

Unilever,

Nestlé, Campbell Soup Company,

Maruchan Ajinomoto India Private Limited.,

YUMMY NOODLES,

NISSIN FOODS,

ITC Limited,

New Dragon Asia Food (Yantai) Co., Ltd.,

MAMEE DOUBLE-DECKER (M) SDN. BHD.,

Kohlico Brands UK Ltd.,

PT INDOFOOD SUKSES MAKMUR Tbk,

Capital Foods Pvt. Ltd.,

AICO FOOD LTD.,

AKASH YOG HEALTH PRODUCTS PVT. LTD.,

Tat Hui Foods Pte. Ltd North Coast Naturals,

Pure Food,

BENEO,

Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech

ACECOOK VIET NAM,

The countries covered in the rice noodle market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).

The rice noodle market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to rice noodle market.

Rice noodles market is segmented into seven notable segments which are based on product, cooking method and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of product, the rice noodles market is segmented into vermicelli, stick, wide and others

On the basis of cooking method, the rice noodles market is segmented into instant and conventional

On the basis of distribution channel, the rice noodles market is segmented into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online and direct to consumer (D2C).

