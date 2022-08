Influenza Vaccine Market Depth Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Influenza Vaccine Market

The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, owing to the increase in incidence of influenza. Increase in children and disposable income.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government support and surveillance of influenza vaccination at national and global levels to monitor the supply, distribution and administration of flu vaccines is a key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, increased investment by leading market players worldwide and increased government funding have facilitated the launch of therapeutically effective vaccines to fuel the growth of the Influenza vaccine market.

๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1437

๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐”๐ฉ ๐“๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ% ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ, ๐“๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ƒ๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐ญ๐ก ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐€๐ฎ๐ ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.

Vaccination camps and programs organized by various health care organizations have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Having said that, flu vaccination rates have peaked during pandemics due to efforts by various healthcare organizations and governments to vaccinate citizens for free. Fears of flu and COVID-19 have also increased public awareness.

Developing a new vaccine is a long process that usually takes 10-15 years to develop and establish safety and efficacy. Regulatory requirements for clinical trials vary from country to country, which may delay vaccine development thereby limiting market growth.

North America was the highest revenue generating country in the global influenza vaccine market with a share of 47.80% in 2020. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, owing to the increase in incidence of influenza. Increase in children and disposable income.

๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ฒ@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1437

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐

By Vaccine Type

โ€ข Quadrivalent

โ€ข Trivalent

By Type:

โ€ข Seasonal

โ€ข Pandemic

By Technology:

โ€ข Egg-based

โ€ข Cell-based

By Route Of Administration:

โ€ข Injection

โ€ข Nasal Spray

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ

โ€ข By vaccine type, quadrivalent segment accounted for nearly 63% share of the Influenza Vaccine market in 2020.

โ€ข By technology, the egg-based segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2021 to 2030.

โ€ข By age group, the adult segment held largest market share in of 61% in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข By route of administration, the injection segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2021 to 2030.

โ€ข By region, North America is expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

๐‚๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ณ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1437

๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

โ€ข Astrazeneca Plc (Astrazeneca)

โ€ข Biodiem

โ€ข Csl Limited (Seqirus GmbH)

โ€ข Emergent Biosolutions

โ€ข F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

โ€ข Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

โ€ข Glaxosmithkline Plc

โ€ข Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

โ€ข Novartis Ag

โ€ข Pfizer, Inc.

โ€ข Sanofi

โ€ข Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

๐Ž๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

Implantable Insulin Pump Market

Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market



๐–๐ž ๐š๐ฅ๐ฌ๐จ ๐Ž๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:

โ€ข North America Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข Japan Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข South Korea Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข Singapore Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข Australia Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข Europe Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข China Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข Taiwan Influenza vaccine market

โ€ข New Zealand Influenza vaccine market

๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐๐ฅ๐จ๐ :

โ€ข Biosensor Market Top Industry Players: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/07/south-korea-biosensor-market-top.html

โ€ข Diabetic Nephropathy Market: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/07/south-korea-diabetic-nephropathy-market.html

โ€ข Influenza Vaccine Market: https://southkoreahealthcarepress.blogspot.com/2022/05/influenza-vaccine-market-top-factors-to.html

๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐”๐ฌ:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of โ€œMarket Research Reportsโ€ and โ€œBusiness Intelligence Solutions.โ€ AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.