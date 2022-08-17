Influenza Vaccine Market Depth Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Influenza Vaccine Market

The Middle East and Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, owing to the increase in incidence of influenza. Increase in children and disposable income.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government support and surveillance of influenza vaccination at national and global levels to monitor the supply, distribution and administration of flu vaccines is a key factor driving the market growth. Furthermore, increased investment by leading market players worldwide and increased government funding have facilitated the launch of therapeutically effective vaccines to fuel the growth of the Influenza vaccine market.

Vaccination camps and programs organized by various health care organizations have been affected due to the coronavirus pandemic. Having said that, flu vaccination rates have peaked during pandemics due to efforts by various healthcare organizations and governments to vaccinate citizens for free. Fears of flu and COVID-19 have also increased public awareness.

Developing a new vaccine is a long process that usually takes 10-15 years to develop and establish safety and efficacy. Regulatory requirements for clinical trials vary from country to country, which may delay vaccine development thereby limiting market growth.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝

By Vaccine Type

• Quadrivalent

• Trivalent

By Type:

• Seasonal

• Pandemic

By Technology:

• Egg-based

• Cell-based

By Route Of Administration:

• Injection

• Nasal Spray

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬

• By vaccine type, quadrivalent segment accounted for nearly 63% share of the Influenza Vaccine market in 2020.

• By technology, the egg-based segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2021 to 2030.

• By age group, the adult segment held largest market share in of 61% in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• By route of administration, the injection segment expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2021 to 2030.

• By region, North America is expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Astrazeneca Plc (Astrazeneca)

• Biodiem

• Csl Limited (Seqirus GmbH)

• Emergent Biosolutions

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

• Glaxosmithkline Plc

• Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

• Novartis Ag

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Sanofi

• Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

