80 firms register for Agritechnica Asia Live

VIETNAM, August 17 - The organisers of Agritechnica Asia Live 2022 hold a meeting to discuss the preparations for the upcoming event on August 24 - 26. — VNA/VNS Photo

CẦN THƠ — A total of 80 domestic and foreign firms have registered to take part in the upcoming 2022 Agritechnica Asia Live, scheduled to take place in the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on August 24-26.

It is annually held in Asian nations, aiming to foster sustainable mechanisation by demonstrating the use of up-to-date technologies in the local cropping systems.

This is also the first time Agritechnica Asia Live takes place in Việt Nam, with the number of participants estimated to reach about 4,000.

Nguyễn Ngọc Hè, vice chairman of Cần Thơ city’s People’s Committee, said the event would offer an opportunity for local residents to witness machinery field demonstrations for agricultural production with high efficiency.

Other activities include seminars on mechanisation in the fruit and fishery sectors, as well as a machinery exhibition. — VNS