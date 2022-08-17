Grab stops collecting hot weather surcharge

Submit Release
VIETNAM, August 17 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Competition and Consumer Authority has worked with related parties to research and collect information to clarify the matter of Grab Việt Nam Company Limited applying a hot weather surcharge.

Specifically, Grab has announced the surcharge application to services of GrabBike, GrabFood, GrabMart and GrabExpress in Hà Nội, HCM City and some other areas in Việt Nam from July 6.

The hot weather surcharge is applied when the outdoor temperature in a specific time frame reaches 35 Celsius degrees or higher.

Grab affirmed that 100 per cent of the revenue (after tax) from the surcharge is reserved for Grab's driver partners.

However, due to limitations in system setup, especially in automatically separating and dividing the revenue to account for 100 per cent of the revenue (after tax) from this surcharge to the driver partner, Grab stopped applying the surcharge from July 7.

Grab has completed transferring all revenue from the surcharge of hot weather after deducting value added tax to its driver partners by the end of July 29.

If added directly to the fare, the hot weather surcharge or other fees and surcharges applied by Grab will change the total fare payable by customers, so it must fully inform customers before use according to the provisions of the law on consumer protection.

To maintain a fair and healthy competitive environment and protect the interests of consumers, the Việt Nam Competition and Consumer Authority requested Grab and businesses to review policies, business activities and competition, ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the law on competition and protecting the interests of consumers. — VNS

