Week of OCOP products launched in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, August 17 - HÀ NỘI — A week introducing and promoting One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products, fruit and farm produce was launched in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Acting Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Trần Thị Phương Lan said via the event, she hopes more firms and cooperatives will have new customers and agents in Hà Nội, contributing to stimulating demand and economic growth of the city.

Over 60 businesses and cooperatives have joined the event with 100 stalls showcasing products of clear origin from Hà Nội and 20 provinces such as Hải Dương, Hưng Yên, Lâm Đồng, Đắc Nông, Quảng Ngãi, Quảng Ninh, Lào Cai, Quảng Nam, Phú Yên, Nghệ An, Bắc Giang, Sơn La, and Cần Thơ.

Hà Nội has worked closely with cities and provinces to effectively carry out OCOP programmes.

The department also helped bring OCOP products to distribution channels, supermarkets, food chains and OCOP points-of-sale, contributing to raising the city’s retail revenue and the campaign “Vietnamese prioritise Vietnamese goods”.

Many localities also effectively held connectivity activities to boost export and developed intensive farming areas with high economic efficiency.

The event will last till Saturday. — VNS

