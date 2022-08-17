Aja Smith's newly released "Secrets Make You Sick But, Honesty Helps You Heal: A Guide to Spiritual Beautification" is an inspiring approach to overall healing

"Secrets Make You Sick But, Honesty Helps You Heal: A Guide to Spiritual Beautification" from Christian Faith Publishing author Aja Smith is a message deeply personal to the author that expresses the power of active pursuit of personal and spiritual growth and recovery.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Aug. 17, 2022 "Secrets Make You Sick But, Honesty Helps You Heal: A Guide to Spiritual Beautification": a heartfelt message of hope. "Secrets Make You Sick But, Honesty Helps You Heal: A Guide to Spiritual Beautification" is the creation of published author Aja Smith, a loving mother, natural educator, entrepreneur, former administrator, one of New Jersey's Afterschool Ambassadors, a minister of the gospel, and now a writer. In Smith's formative years, she spent much of her time acquiring knowledge in higher institutions. She holds an associate's degree in elementary education, a bachelor's in psychology with a minor in English, a master's in human services with a concentration in families and communities, and is an ordained minister of the Gospel.

Smith shares, "Secrets Make You Sick is an untold truth of one woman's pathway to healing. Aja realizes that the secrets she has sucked up have caused her to become ill in ways she had not dreamed of. Take this journey with her as she pours out her life's truths that may be widely familiar to you. In it, you too may find that honesty does really help you heal as well. In a world where many may be suffering from sickness, that cannot be seen by the naked eye far be it mentally, emotionally, physically, spiritually, financially, and in so many other ways, we need healing in such a special manner. Those sicknesses that you sucked up may now be outwardly shown by way of ailments, impairments, and the like. As Aja explores the hidden truths, she found by utilizing figures in her life that helped pave her path to healing and find her footing while metamorphosing into much more than she desired or ever could have imagined, so can you. Let Aja encourage you to be honest and heal too as you sit in your comfy chair all the while set to become a new creation crafted by the Creator by the end of this process. Embark on this personal journey by being spiritually made over. Sit back, relax, and be handled with care! All you need to do is open this book and venture on a new quest to your very own path of spiritual beautification fit and tailored just for you."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aja Smith's new book will resonate with many who have found themselves at odds with their spiritual journey.

Smith shares in hopes of empowering others so they too can lead active, fulfilling lives through Christ.

