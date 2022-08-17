Submit Release
October Polley's newly released "Potential in My Purpose: When Faith Is Tested, What Do You Believe?" is a personal message of hope for those facing life's challenges

"Potential in My Purpose: When Faith Is Tested, What Do You Believe?" from Christian Faith Publishing author October Polley is a powerful account of the key moments that have shaped the author's personal and spiritual experiences.

MEADVILLE, Pa. , Aug. 17, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Potential in My Purpose: When Faith Is Tested, What Do You Believe?": a testament to God's power within one's life. "Potential in My Purpose: When Faith Is Tested, What Do You Believe?" is the creation of published author October Polley.

Polley shares, "If you have ever questioned the decisions in your life from your past that you have thought harmed your future, this is the book to read. You have so many regrets, such as a choice you made in an abusive relationship, your choice of friends, and even discovering things of your past that led to future hurts. This is the book for you! I'm not the one to judge you, but I know we have a lot of similarities. Now let me prepare you for the journey I went through that helped me discover my healing."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, October Polley's new book shares a deeply personal account of the author's trials and triumphs that have led to a determination unlike any other.

Polley shares in hopes of helping others who have faced traumatic experiences and found themselves seeking a way to heal.

Consumers can purchase "Potential in My Purpose: When Faith Is Tested, What Do You Believe?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Potential in My Purpose: When Faith Is Tested, What Do You Believe?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

"Potential in My Purpose: When Faith Is Tested, What Do You Believe?" is a personal message of hope for those facing life's challenges

